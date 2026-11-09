North Carolina Election Integrity Review of Provisional Ballots Underway

Republican officials and the NC GOP are scrutinizing over 36,000 provisional ballots in four uncalled congressional races and key state Senate contest. This intense review could determine the balance of power in the state government.

Republicans are currently conducting rigorous election integrity reviews across several uncalled congressional races in North Carolina. This statewide effort focuses on validating the voting process as the final results are compiled. The scrutiny is particularly intense in districts where margins are exceedingly narrow.

Provisional Ballot Review Process Explained

More than 36,000 provisional ballots are scheduled for review by election officials this week. This verification phase is critical before Friday's county canvass of final results. The State Board of Elections has confirmed that each county board meets to determine whether to approve, partially approve, or disapprove these ballots.

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This detailed evaluation process is currently underway across the state. The scrutiny ensures that every vote meets legal requirements before being added to the official tally. Such procedures are standard but vital for maintaining public confidence in the electoral outcome.

RNC and NC GOP Scrutinize Voting Compliance

The Republican National Committee's team, alongside the North Carolina Republican Party, is actively tracking these outstanding ballots. They state they are scrutinizing the entire process to ensure election laws are followed at every single step. This oversight is part of a broader strategy to guarantee transparency.

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North Carolina's election integrity effort is one of the longest-tenured in the nation. The state has a history of such rigorous checks, which sometimes result in unexpected outcomes. Previous elections have seen accidental winners due to procedural errors or ballot issues.

Four Uncalled Congressional Races in Focus

Four of the contests in Republican-held seats remain uncalled as the count continues. These districts are NC-03, NC-05, NC-07, and NC-10. All four seats are currently held by Republicans, making them high-priority areas for oversight.

The closeness of these races has prompted the heightened level of scrutiny from party officials. Any discrepancies found during the provisional ballot review could potentially alter the final certification of these seats. The NCRC Chairman Richard Hudson has emphasized the importance of accurate counting in these specific districts.

State Senate Race Determines Legislative Control

The most important race for state Republicans is in state Senate District 24. There, just a couple hundred ballots separate Democrats from unified government. The outcome of this specific district will decide who controls the state legislature.

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State Sen. Danny Britt (R) leads Catina Hamm (D) as provisionals are counted this week. If Britt holds on, Republicans will hold control of the state Senate by a single vote. This slim margin makes every ballot in this district critically significant.

Should Hamm overtake him, the chamber would be split 25-25. In such a scenario, Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt, a Democrat, would be the tie-breaking vote. This potential shift in power underscores the high stakes of the ongoing provisional ballot review in North Carolina.