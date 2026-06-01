North Carolina Dominates East Carolina 9-3 to Win Chapel Hill Regional

North Carolina jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating East Carolina 9-3 to claim the Chapel Hill Regional championship. The Tar Heels scored five runs in the first two innings and cruised to victory behind strong pitching and timely hitting.

North Carolina wasted no time establishing control in the Chapel Hill Regional championship game against East Carolina, racing to an early lead and securing a decisive 9-3 victory at Boshamer Stadium.

The Tar Heels capitalized on East Carolina's errors and pitching struggles, scoring five runs in the first two innings to seize momentum. In the bottom of the first, Cooper Nicholson grounded a single to score Gavin Gallaher after a Pirates error, and Tyler Howe followed with a center-infield single to bring home Owen Hull, giving Carolina a 2-0 lead. The Heels continued to apply pressure in the second, loading the bases again.

A hit by pitch to Owen Hull forced in another run, and Erik Paulsen singled to right, driving in Gallaher and Jake Schaffner to extend the lead to 5-0. East Carolina managed a solo home run in the top of the third to get on the board, but North Carolina answered in the bottom half.

With the bases loaded for the third straight inning, Owen Hull delivered a two-run single, and Macon Winslow added a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1. The Pirates attempted a comeback in the fourth, loading the bases, but a double play turned by shortstop Jake Schaffner ended the threat. East Carolina scored two more runs in the fifth on RBI singles, cutting the deficit to 8-3, but that was as close as they would get.

North Carolina coach Scott Forbes turned to reliever Jackson Rose, who shut down the Pirates over the final innings, posting a 2.55 ERA and four strikeouts. The Tar Heels added an insurance run in the seventh on a double by Schaffner, sealing the 9-3 victory. The win was fueled by North Carolina's explosive start and East Carolina's defensive lapses, as four of the Tar Heels' nine runs were unearned.

With the win, North Carolina advances to the Super Regionals, where they will face a formidable opponent. The Tar Heels' ability to capitalize on early opportunities and their bullpen's resilience were key factors in their regional championship triumph. The sold-out crowd at Boshamer Stadium erupted as the final out was recorded, celebrating the team's advancement. North Carolina's offense was relentless, collecting 12 hits and drawing five walks.

Gallaher, Hull, and Schaffner each had multiple hits and scored key runs. The victory extended North Carolina's winning streak and highlighted their depth and determination. As they prepare for the next round, the Tar Heels will rely on the same aggressive approach that propelled them through the regional. Head coach Scott Forbes praised the team's focus and execution, noting that the early lead allowed the pitchers to attack the strike zone with confidence.

The Tar Heels will now turn their attention to the Super Regional, where they hope to continue their postseason run. The combination of timely hitting, solid defense, and effective pitching has made North Carolina a dangerous team in the NCAA tournament. With the regional title in hand, the Heels are poised for a deep postseason push, carrying the momentum of this dominant performance into the next stage





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College Baseball NCAA Tournament North Carolina Tar Heels East Carolina Pirates Chapel Hill Regional

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