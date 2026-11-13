North Carolina deputy killed in line of duty during vehicle pursuit

A North Carolina deputy was killed while in the line of duty, in pursuit of a suspect evading police.

The Brief A North Carolina deputy was killed while in the line of duty, in pursuit of a suspect evading police. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, Sgt.

Devin James responded to assist a local police department when a vehicle pursuit came into their county. While in pursuit on Highway 258 North, near Highway 13, Sgt. James lost control of his patrol vehicle and was fatally injured. A North Carolina deputy was killed while in the line of duty, in pursuit of a suspect evading police.

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The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, Sgt. Devin James responded to assist a local police department when a vehicle pursuit came into their county. The sheriff’s office says as the suspect's vehicle came into their county, officers with Farmville Police Department were in pursuit and Sgt. James and another deputy with Greene County assisted in the pursuit.

While in pursuit on Highway 258 North, near Highway 13, Sgt. James lost control of his patrol vehicle and was fatally injured, according to the sheriff’s office. What they're saying: "Sgt. James was always available and ready to serve at a moment’s notice, often coming for events and critical incidents on his own," the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

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"He was proud of his Sheriff’s Office and his Sheriff’s Office was proud of him. His presence and humor to everyday situations will be missed greatly, but never forgotten.

"This story was written with information provided by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. This story was reported from Orlando.