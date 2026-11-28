The Democrat will become the first person born in Africa elected to the California Legislature. She says her path to Sacramento came with racism, threats and a responsibility to represent others.

in both chambers for the first time. The new Assembly Democratic Caucus will also be the most diverse in state history. Among the incoming lawmakers is North Bay Democrat Jackie Elward, who says her election marks a milestone for communities long underrepresented in state government.

Elward, who previously became the first Black woman elected to the Rohnert Park City Council, will make history again when she takes her seat in the Assembly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm also the first person, male or female, born in Africa to ever be elected in both chambers, either Senate or Assembly, from the California Legislature," Elward said. Two-thirds of the incoming Assembly Democratic Caucus are lawmakers of color, including 25 women of color, according to Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas' office. But Elward said the road to Sacramento was not without personal cost. She described receiving multiple death threats and racist messages during her campaign.