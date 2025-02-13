North Bay Prepares for More Flooding and Power Outages as Storm Approaches

The North Bay region is bracing for another major storm, with officials warning of potential flooding and power outages. Areas already saturated from previous storms are at high risk, and free sandbag stations are open to residents. Fire departments are preparing for swift water rescues and monitoring vulnerable areas.

Flood warning signs lined the roads Wednesday as North Bay officials prepared for the next major storm to hit an already waterlogged region. 'If they know places that are going to flood, roads that commonly flood, they'll put signs up. At least where I live up in the country,' said Janell O'Connor of Healdsburg.

One area that has been particularly troubled this year is a section of Airway Road in Santa Rosa, where a culvert overflowed twice, trapping patients in a hospital and guests in a Hampton Inn hotel. In November, cars were submerged in the parking lot and patients were evacuated due to high waters. Last week, fire crews said flooding at the same location led them to rescue five people from the nearby hospital.Fire officials said Thursday that they would have crews monitoring that site and local creeks and streams. 'A lot of the fire agencies are working on upstaffing some swift water rescue resources to be available around the region as well as also a strike team of wildland engines that have 4WD capabilities,' said Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal of the Santa Rosa Fire Department.Last week's landslides during the previous heavy rains had devastating effects on some homes that slipped down hills. Flooding also forced officials to close roads near Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.Throughout the North Bay, free sandbag stations are open and ready for residents.Fire officials said portions of Santa Rosa have had well over 30 inches of rain in the last year. Soil saturation can increase the potential for runoff that causes a rapid rise of streams and creeks.The North Bay is also bracing for potential power outages, with warnings about high wind gusts that could bring down limbs or uproot entire trees. PG&E says they have extra crews ready. 'We also stockpile our yards with lots of equipment so that should we have damage to poles or lines, we're ready with all of that. And it won't take long to access it,' said Tamar Sarkissian, a PG&E spokesperson. 'Right now, here in the Bay Area we're going to be really focusing on the Peninsula, North Bay and East Bay.





KTVU / 🏆 465. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FLOODING STORMS NORTH BAY POWER OUTAGES EMERGENCY SERVICES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bay Area Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Flooding to North BayA Level 2 storm hit the Bay Area this weekend, causing heavy rain and flooding in the North Bay. The storm resulted in closed roads, canceled events, and concerns about wind-related damage.

Read more »

Bay Area flood watch issued as rainfall hits North BayA flood watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area through late Sunday, with the North Bay expected to experience the heaviest rainfall from an incoming atmospheric river.

Read more »

PG&E Prepares for Potential Outages Amid Bay Area StormPG&E held a press conference to address preparations for potential power outages caused by an ongoing storm impacting the Bay Area. The utility is utilizing advanced prediction tools and deploying additional staff to respond to outages. Customers are advised to take precautions and be prepared for possible power disruptions.

Read more »

As new storm looms, North Bay family unable to return to storm-damaged homeA family in Marin County still can't return to their home due to damage from storms that rolled through last week. Now, another atmospheric river storm is set to bring even more rain.

Read more »

Researchers launch weather balloons in North Bay to monitor atmospheric river stormA group of scientists from Southern California recently came to the Bay Area to send up a series of weather balloons to help them study the atmospheric river event dumping rain on Northern California.

Read more »

How one Bay Area community prepares elderly its residents for deadly wildfireOlder people face a disproportionately higher risk of dying in in a fire, and this grim reality seems to be bearing out in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Read more »