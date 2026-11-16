North Atlantic Right Whale Population Drops to 382 Despite Recent Gains

The North Atlantic right whale population declined by 2% to 382 animals in the latest estimate, raising extinction fears among scientists due to entanglement, ship strikes, and ocean warming.

The population of the North Atlantic right whale has fallen to 382 individuals, marking a concerning reversal for a species that has struggled for survival for centuries. According to a consortium of scientists that released its annual population estimate for the animals on Monday, this figure represents about a 2% decline from last year's estimate.

Population Decline Amidst Rising Threats

This latest data point underscores a fragile status for the species, which was once decimated by centuries of commercial whaling that mostly ended in the 1930s. Although the population had been trending upward in recent years, scientists now fear the animal could still be at risk of extinction despite that slow but steady climb.

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The enormous animals face persistent modern dangers, primarily entanglement in fishing gear and collisions with ships. These direct threats, combined with the impacts of a warming ocean, have conspired to hold the population down and prevent robust recovery.

Ocean Warming Disrupts Feeding Patterns

Heather Pettis, chair of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, explained that the warming of the ocean has caused the whales' primary food source, tiny organisms called copepods, to move. Consequently, the whales have followed them into areas of the ocean not protected from ship strikes and entanglements.

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Pettis stated, We know that this population can and will move around to find food and if we aren't protecting them throughout their range, we may see another situation where we have this tremendous decline again.

The recent decline is particularly alarming given the historical context of the species. The whales' population fell about 25% from 2010 to 2020 during a time when years of poor reproduction coincided with high mortality.

Conservationists Oppose Regulatory Delays

Nora Ives, a marine scientist on the environmental group Oceana's right whale campaign, said the loss in population last year underscores the need to spare the whales from entanglements and ship strikes. Oceana was one of several environmental groups that opposed a proposal in Congress to delay new right whale protections until 2035.

The proposal, which has passed the U.S. House of Representatives, is intended to protect commercial fishing interests from regulations that members of the industry describe as burdensome. Ives said, The latest numbers are disappointing and make the road to recovery longer for critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. This iconic whale will not escape extinction if its population cannot grow.

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Reproductive Challenges and Future Outlook

The population is down to just 73 reproductive females, which makes replenishing the stock difficult. Recent years have been slightly more encouraging, but scientists and conservationists have warned that the whales need years of high birth counts coupled with new protections to have a chance to rebuild.

Last year was one of the most successful calving seasons on record with more than 20 babies born. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said the last nine years have also been a time of unusually high numbers of injuries and deaths for the whales.

The right whales, which can weigh 150,000 pounds (68,039 kilograms), give birth off the Carolinas, Florida and Georgia in the winter and venture north to feeding grounds off New England and Canada. Large groups of the animals that sometimes include a fifth of the entire population are sometimes seen off Massachusetts in spring.

They were hunted heavily because they tend to live fairly close to shore and floated when killed, and they yielded a high volume of oil. Some sources say they got their common name from the perception that they were the right whale to hunt. Without immediate and comprehensive protection across their expanded range, experts warn that another significant decline is imminent.