Norsemont Closes CAD $1.19 Million Private Placement to Advance Choquelimpie Gold-Silver-Copper Project

Norsemont Mining successfully completes the third tranche of its private placement, securing CAD $1.19 million. The funds will be used to advance drilling and metallurgical studies at the Choquelimpie Gold-Silver-Copper project in Chile, targeting significant resource expansion and a potential porphyry discovery.

Norsemont Mining announced the closing of the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement , securing CAD $1,191,500.40. This tranche, led by Crescat Capital and Equity Management Associates, involved the issuance of 1,985,834 units at a price of CAD $0.60 per unit. Each unit comprises one common share and half a warrant. The warrants allow holders to acquire an additional common share at a price of CAD $0.75 per share for a period of two years from the closing date.

Under certain conditions, Norsemont can accelerate the warrant expiry by providing a 10-day notice to holders if the company's common shares trade at a price of CAD $1.25 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing date. Canadian investors face a four-month and one-day hold period on the issued units, while US investors must adhere to additional hold periods stipulated by applicable federal and state securities laws.The funds raised from this private placement will be allocated towards crucial phase 3 drill programs at the Choquelimpie Gold-Silver-Copper project in Northern Chile. These programs will involve deeper drilling (600m) into copper porphyry zones, 300m drill holes targeting high-grade gold zones, and shallower holes exploring oxide/leachable gold zones. A portion of the proceeds will also be dedicated to metallurgical studies and general working capital to advance the Choquelimpie project.Marc Levy, CEO of Norsemont, expressed confidence in the backing received from Crescat Capital and Equity Management Associates, emphasizing their understanding and belief in the Choquelimpie project's potential. He highlighted that their investment will enable Norsemont to intensify drilling efforts, undertake comprehensive metallurgical and engineering studies, and ultimately unlock significant value for all stakeholders.Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic and Technical Advisor to Crescat Capital, echoed this sentiment, describing Choquelimpie as a massive mineralizing system with vast exploration potential. He underscored the project's appeal, stating that a well-targeted drilling campaign could rapidly increase the already substantial gold and silver resources. His statement hinted at the possibility of a significant porphyry discovery beneath the upper epithermal portion already explored, underscoring the project's true potential.Lawrence Lepard, Managing Partner at Equity Management Associates, emphasized the project's scale and infrastructure, emphasizing Chile's track record as a successful mining jurisdiction. He expressed enthusiasm for becoming a strategic shareholder, supporting the Norsemont team in unlocking this world-class opportunity for all stakeholders.





