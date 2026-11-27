Low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic files for bankruptcy in Norway as jet fuel costs surge due to the Iran conflict, cancelling all flights just before peak holiday travel season.

Luxury budget airline Norse Atlantic has officially declared bankruptcy for its Norwegian operating unit, bringing an abrupt end to its commercial aviation services. The carrier confirmed it is immediately halting all ticket sales and cancelling every scheduled flight, marking a significant collapse in the European aviation sector. This development makes Norse the second European airline to enter bankruptcy proceedings this year, following Latvia's airBaltic, and highlights the severe financial toll exacted on carriers that did not hedge against rising jet fuel prices.

Bankruptcy Triggered by Iran War Fuel Costs

The primary driver behind the collapse of Norse Atlantic is the dramatic spike in global fuel costs directly stemming from the ongoing war in Iran. Unlike many legacy carriers that locked in prices through financial hedges, Norse entered this economic crisis without such protections, leaving it vulnerable to volatile market shifts. Jet fuel prices surged rapidly, creating a liquidity crisis that the low-cost model could not sustain, forcing the board to make the difficult decision to file for insolvency despite extensive efforts to find a financial solution.

Also read Norse Atlantic airline suspends all flights, on brink of bankruptcy amid rising fuel costs

Critical Financial Situation and Strategic Alternatives

Eivind Roald, the CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways AS, announced in a formal statement that the company's financial situation has become critical. The airline explained that it is entirely dependent on securing immediate financing to meet short-term liquidity needs and to continue operations. Supported by financial advisors, Norse has explored various strategic alternatives and is currently entertaining discussions regarding a potential takeover of the business unit, although the bankruptcy filing for the Norwegian entity has already been processed.

Advantage Travel Partnership Response to Crisis

Julia Lo Bue-Said OBE, CEO of the Advantage Travel Partnership, expressed deep regret over the bankruptcy, noting that the timing is exceptionally poor for customers as Christmas approaches. She emphasized that this peak period for long-haul travel sees many families preparing for reunions, weddings, and celebrations that were planned months or even years in advance. Norse Atlantic had played a vital role in opening up long-haul travel, making destinations in the US, Thailand, and South Africa more accessible through its Gatwick services, offering affordability that was previously unavailable to many travelers.

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Passenger Rights and Refund Procedures

Travelers affected by the sudden cancellation are being advised to check their booking arrangements immediately and contact the airline or their travel agent to understand their options. Depending on how the ticket was purchased, passengers may be entitled to a refund or alternative travel under specific passenger rights legislation. Those who booked a flight as part of an ATOL-protected package will have additional financial protections, while customers who booked flights independently are encouraged to speak to their card provider about potential refund options to mitigate their losses.

Immediate Impact on Travel Industry and Routes

The insolvency of Norse Atlantic Airways AS has immediate ripple effects across the travel industry, particularly regarding its routes from Gatwick. P&O Cruises has already moved to charter alternative airlines to serve its ships in the Caribbean, demonstrating the quick operational pivots required by partners dependent on Norse's services. The collective buying power of travel agents is now being mobilized to help affected customers rebook affordable options, as access to fares not always found openly online becomes crucial for those needing to secure last-minute replacements during the holiday rush.