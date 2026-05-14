Norovirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Stranded off Bordeaux

Passengers on a cruise ship stranded off Bordeaux have described grim scenes of sickness, with reports of guests vomiting in public areas following a norovirus outbreak. French authorities have confined more than 1,700 passengers and crew, including hundreds of Brits, on the Ambition, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line.

Passengers on a cruise ship stranded off Bordeaux have described grim scenes of sickness, with reports of guests vomiting in public areas following a norovirus outbreak .

The ship, which left the Shetland Islands on May 6, stopped in Belfast, Liverpool, and Brest in France before reaching Bordeaux, from where it was scheduled to depart for Spain. French authorities on Wednesday confined more than 1,700 passengers and crew, including hundreds of Brits, on the Ambition, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line.

Guests have described harrowing scenes from the ongoing outbreak, with one woman telling the BBC she saw one person get sick on the deck and another on a bus. Another passenger told the outlet that he had witnessed crew cleaning up vomit on the ship. Ambassador Cruise Line confirmed the outbreak in a statement on social media on Wednesday, adding that they 'take any illnesses onboard our ships extremely seriously'.

The firm added: 'Enhanced sanitation and prevention protocols were immediately implemented across the ship in line with established public health procedures following the initial reports of illness. The comprehensive health and safety measures introduced onboard include increased cleaning and disinfection measures in public areas, assisted service in selected dining venues, and ongoing guidance to guests regarding hand hygiene.

' The Ambassador Cruise Line ship 'Ambition' remains docked on the Garonne river waterfront in Bordeaux. Passengers have complained about fellow travelers' poor hygiene, with one guest noting: 'Some passengers need a lesson in hygiene. One lady coughing in the dining room with no hand over her mouth. Disgusting.

' Another added: 'The crew try their best to keep the ships public areas clean.. some of the passengers on the other hand just don't seem to care. ' Others echoed the praise for crew members, with one person writing: 'We've been looked after really well, staff doing their very best, room service and plenty water provided, non stop cleaning.

' At 2am on Wednesday, a university hospital team was airlifted to the vessel at the port entrance to review patient records with the onboard staff. A second university team boarded at 5am to collect samples for analysis. In an update on Wednesday evening, French health authorities said results of samples taken confirmed the outbreak of norovirus.

Passengers without symptoms will now be allowed to leave the ship, authorities said, adding that isolation guidelines will continue for those affected, 'along with reinforced preventative measures and hygiene protocols on board'. Meanwhile, the cruise line confirmed: 'Ambition has now been released by the relevant French health authorities to continue normal operations.

' Norovirus is a form of gastroenteritis, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea and is highly contagious. Authorities and the cruise firm said yesterday that one British passenger died on May 10 aboard the ship. The 92-year-old passenger died of cardiac arrest, according to local media. While norovirus is not currently linked to the passenger’s death, medical journals note it can cause heart failure in elderly patients.

It comes as the global community is currently dealing with a hantavirus outbreak linked to the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius, where three people have died and nine cases have been confirmed in total





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Norovirus Gastroenteritis Cruise Ship Bordeaux Shetland Islands Liverpool Belfast Brest Spain French Authorities Ambassador Cruise Line Passengers Crew Vomit Public Areas Hand Hygiene Dining Venues Norovirus Outbreak French Health Authorities Released By French Health Authorities Normal Operations

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