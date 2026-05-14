Norovirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Stranded off Bordeaux

A norovirus outbreak has stranded more than 1,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship off Bordeaux, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line. The ship, which left the Shetland Islands on May 6, stopped in Belfast, Liverpool, and Brest in France before reaching Bordeaux, from where it was scheduled to depart for Spain.

Passengers on a cruise ship stranded off Bordeaux have described grim scenes of sickness, with reports of guests vomiting in public areas following a norovirus outbreak .

The ship, which left the Shetland Islands on May 6, stopped in Belfast, Liverpool, and Brest in France before reaching Bordeaux, from where it was scheduled to depart for Spain. French authorities on Wednesday confined more than 1,700 passengers and crew, including hundreds of Brits, on the Ambition, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line.

Guests have described harrowing scenes from the ongoing outbreak, with one woman telling the BBC she saw one person get sick on the deck and another on a bus. Another passenger told the outlet that he had witnessed crew cleaning up vomit on the ship. Ambassador Cruise Line confirmed the outbreak in a statement on social media on Wednesday, adding that they 'take any illnesses onboard our ships extremely seriously'.

The firm added: 'Enhanced sanitation and prevention protocols were immediately implemented across the ship in line with established public health procedures following the initial reports of illness. The comprehensive health and safety measures introduced onboard include increased cleaning and disinfection measures in public areas, assisted service in selected dining venues, and ongoing guidance to guests regarding hand hygiene.

' The Ambassador Cruise Line ship 'Ambition' remains docked on the Garonne river waterfront in Bordeaux. Passengers have complained about fellow travelers' poor hygiene, with one guest noting: 'Some passengers need a lesson in hygiene. One lady coughing in the dining room with no hand over her mouth. Disgusting.

' Another added: 'The crew try their best to keep the ships public areas clean.. some of the passengers on the other hand just don't seem to care. ' Others echoed the praise for crew members, with one person writing: 'We've been looked after really well, staff doing their very best, room service and plenty water provided, non stop cleaning.

' At 2am on Wednesday, a university hospital team was airlifted to the vessel at the port entrance to review patient records with the onboard staff. A second university team boarded at 5am to collect samples for analysis. In an update on Wednesday evening, French health authorities said results of samples taken confirmed the outbreak of norovirus.

Passengers without symptoms will now be allowed to leave the ship, authorities said, adding that isolation guidelines will continue for those affected, 'along with reinforced preventative measures and hygiene protocols on board'. Meanwhile, the cruise line confirmed: 'Ambition has now been released by the relevant French health authorities to continue normal operations.

' Norovirus is a form of gastroenteritis, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea and is highly contagious. Authorities and the cruise firm said yesterday that one British passenger died on May 10 aboard the ship. The 92-year-old passenger died of cardiac arrest, according to local media. While norovirus is not currently linked to the passenger’s death, medical journals note it can cause heart failure in elderly patients.

It comes as the global community is currently dealing with a hantavirus outbreak linked to the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius, where three people have died and nine cases have been confirmed in total. It was revealed on Wednesday that a British tourist who boarded a plane with a woman who later died from hantavirus had been detained at an Italian bar and ordered to quarantine in hospital for a month - despite showing no symptoms and testing negative for the disease.

The holidaymaker and his companion - who was not even on the flight in question - were apprehended outside the bar on Tuesday night and taken to Sacco Hospital in Milan by the authorities. They have both been placed in quarantine until June 6, completing the 42-day isolation period required by the ministry of health.

The British citizen, who is in his 60s, had boarded the same Airlink flight from Saint Helena to Johannesburg as MV Hondius passenger Mirjam Schilperoord, 69, who later died, as well as a second person who later tested positive. Mirjam was the wife of Dutch ornithologist Leo Schilperoord, 70, who is believed to be 'patient zero'. The couple became sick after visiting a landfill site in Argentina to watch birds.

The UK Government notified Italian authorities about the British tourist, who had visited various places including Amsterdam before arriving in Milan, where his travel plans came to an abrupt halt





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cruise Ship Norovirus Bordeaux Ambassador Cruise Line French Authorities Passengers Crew Illness Outbreak Public Areas Dining Venues Hand Hygiene Sanitation Prevention Public Health Procedures Health And Safety Measures Cruise Line Released By French Health Authorities Normal Operations Norovirus Outbreak British Passenger Cardiac Arrest Hantavirus Outbreak Italian Bar Quarantine Hospital Travel Plans Airlink Flight Saint Helena To Johannesburg MV Hondius Landfill Site Argentine Birds Ornithologist Patient Zero UK Government Italian Authorities Traveler Milan Dutch Ornithologist Norovirus Gastroenteritis Vomiting Diarrhoea Highly Contagious

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