Norovirus Outbreak Forces Holland America Line Cruise Ship to Dock in Fort Lauderdale

A Holland America Line cruise ship, the Rotterdam, docked in Fort Lauderdale after an outbreak of norovirus affected over 100 passengers. The CDC reported the incident and is providing guidance to the cruise line on outbreak prevention and response.

A Holland America Line cruise ship , the Rotterdam, docked in Fort Lauderdale 's Port Everglades on Friday after an outbreak of norovirus affected over 100 passengers. The ship had 2,614 passengers and 969 crew members aboard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) reported that 152 passengers and 17 crew members experienced illness during the 12-day voyage. The Rotterdam departed Port Everglades on February 2nd and sailed to the Caribbean, Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica.

The ship reported the outbreak to the CDC on February 7th, marking the fourth such incident reported to the agency this year. Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal illness, primarily characterized by vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle pain, and cramps. The CDC requires cruise ships to report norovirus outbreaks. Upon notification, the CDC offers guidance on outbreak prevention and response, including enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures. The Rotterdam's crew reportedly consulted with the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program regarding sanitation practices and case reporting.





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Norovirus Cruise Ship Outbreak Fort Lauderdale CDC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nolte: ‘Captain America’ Star Tells Europe Captain America Shouldn’t Represent AmericaSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

America's Growing Divide: Red America vs. Blue AmericaPolitical theorist Robert Talisse joins Utterly Moderate to discuss the increasing polarization in America, where liberals and conservatives inhabit vastly different social realities, shaped by their political affiliations. From neighborhoods and consumer choices to language and even dietary preferences, the 'red' and 'blue' divide extends far beyond political stances.

Read more »

500 Soldiers from Fort Drum Deploy to Fort Huachuca in Support of Southern Border MissionApproximately 500 soldiers from Fort Drum's 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) are deploying to Fort Huachuca to strengthen border security and protect the nation's territorial integrity. The deployment is part of an effort directed by the President of the United States.

Read more »

500 Fort Drum Soldiers Deploy to Fort Huachuca in Support of Southern Border MissionApproximately 500 soldiers from Fort Drum's 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) are deploying to Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona to strengthen border security and protect the nation's territorial integrity. The deployment is part of an effort directed by the President of the United States and will see the 10th Mountain Division serve as a Joint Task Force headquarters, overseeing units from various military branches participating in the mission.

Read more »

Army considering changing name of Fort Liberty back to Fort BraggArmy officials are considering changing the name of Fort Liberty in North Carolina back to Fort Bragg, per two people familiar with the conversations.

Read more »

Fort Liberty Name Change Back to Fort Bragg Considered by Army OfficialsArmy officials are exploring the possibility of renaming Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg, following a 2021 law mandating the renaming of military bases honoring Confederate figures. Donald Trump, during his 2023 campaign, pledged to reverse the name change. The Army is seeking legal avenues to comply with the law while reinstating the historic name.

Read more »