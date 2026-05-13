Norovirus and hantavirus outbreaks on cruise ships leave passengers quarantined and raise global health concerns

French authorities have detained 1,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship in Bordeaux after a British passenger died and nearly 50 others fell ill with suspected norovirus. Enhanced sanitation measures have been implemented while health officials investigate. Meanwhile, a separate hantavirus outbreak linked to another cruise ship has led to three deaths and the quarantine of a British tourist in Italy despite negative test results.

More than 1,700 passengers and crew members aboard the Ambition cruise ship are being held in Bordeaux, France, after a 92-year-old British passenger died and nearly 50 others showed symptoms of suspected norovirus.

French authorities confined the ship upon its arrival on Tuesday as health officials work to determine if the death and illnesses are linked to the highly contagious stomach virus. The vessel, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, left the Shetland Islands on May 6 and made stops in Belfast, Liverpool, and Brest before arriving in Bordeaux. A majority of the 1,233 passengers on board are from Britain or Ireland.

The Ambition was scheduled to depart for Spain, but all shore excursions have been canceled, and passengers remain confined while medical teams assess the situation. A university hospital team was airlifted to the ship at 2 a.m., followed by a second team at 5 a.m. to collect samples for analysis. Norovirus, known for causing severe vomiting and diarrhea, spreads rapidly in confined spaces like cruise ships.

Ambassador Cruise Line has implemented enhanced sanitation protocols, including deep cleaning, mandatory handwashing guidance, and modified dining services to minimize contact. The cruise line stated on social media that they take onboard illnesses extremely seriously and are following strict public health measures.

Meanwhile, in a separate outbreak linked to the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius, three people have died from hantavirus, with nine confirmed cases. A British tourist who flew with a passenger from the Hondius—who later died—was detained in Milan despite testing negative. The traveler, along with his companion, was quarantined for 42 days in an Italian hospital’s infectious disease ward after authorities were alerted by the UK government.

The infected passengers, including a Dutch couple believed to be the source of the outbreak, had visited a landfill site in Argentina before boarding the ship. This case highlights the ongoing risks of infectious disease spread in international travel. Authorities have also relocated 10 British residents from Saint Helena and Ascension Island to the UK for further isolation, as they were linked to the cruise ships with outbreaks





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Norovirus Outbreak France Cruise Ship Quarantine Hantavirus Cruise Outbreak Global Health Alert Passenger Death Investigation

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