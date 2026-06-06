Normandy Veterans Gather for 82nd D-Day Anniversary Amid Poignant Tributes

Veterans, descendants of D-Day commanders, and French schoolchildren commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the Normandy landings with a march and ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial. The event honored nearly 160,000 Allied troops who invaded on June 6, 1944, and highlighted the addition of nearly 100 new names to the memorial, including Cecil Green. Only six D-Day veterans attended, reflecting the dwindling number of survivors.

Veterans , military personnel, and French children gathered in Normandy to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings. The event marked the historic seaborne invasion on June 6, 1944, when nearly 160,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, beginning the liberation of Nazi-occupied France and turning the tide of World War II.

Among the participants were the grandson of British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery and pipers from the Jedburgh Pipe Band, who led a march across Juno Beach. The march coincided with H-Hour, the exact time British forces first deployed. Veterans, many of whom lost friends on those same beaches, attended the annual Ceremony of Remembrance at the British Normandy Memorial. The ceremony featured Defence Secretary John Healey and other UK representatives, with veterans seated prominently.

A moment of silence was observed as the sun broke through rain clouds, and 100-year-old veteran Ken Hay recited a remembrance poem. This year's event was particularly poignant as it was the first since nearly 100 new names, including that of Cecil Green, were added to the memorial. Green's son, John, expressed a mix of happiness and sadness upon seeing his father's name finally inscribed.

Hay reflected on the personal nature of the memorial, noting that while visitors see names, survivors see faces. Only six D-Day veterans were confirmed for the ceremony, the smallest number since the memorial opened in 2021, underscoring the diminishing presence of living witnesses. Historical records indicate 4,414 Allied soldiers died on D-Day, with total Allied casualties in the subsequent Battle of Normandy reaching 73,000 dead and 153,000 wounded. German casualties remain uncertain but are estimated between 4,000 and 9,000.

To honor the fallen, Henry Montgomery, grandson of Field Marshal Montgomery, is completing a multi-day trek across Sword, Juno, and Gold beaches-covering more than 22 kilometers-to mark the exact timing of the landings. His journey, part of a two-month 'In Monty's Footsteps' pilgrimage across Britain and France, pays tribute to the over 22,000 men and women commemorated on the British Normandy Memorial. He is joined by Will Ramsay, grandson of Admiral Ramsay, who commanded naval forces on D-Day.

The commemorations served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made and the importance of preserving the memory of those who secured freedom in Europe





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