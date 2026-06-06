Normandy Memorial Honors 98 Overlooked WWII Heroes on D-Day Anniversary

At the British Normandy Memorial, 98 names omitted for decades due to clerical errors are being added for the 82nd D-Day anniversary, including a US Spitfire pilot, a Belgian tank soldier, and Britons like William Thompson and Charles Coyle, whose families find profound solace in the long-awaited recognition.

The 82nd anniversary of D-Day brings a poignant addition to the British Normandy Memorial , as the names of 98 individuals previously omitted due to historical clerical errors are finally inscribed.

These heroes, from various nationalities and service branches, died during the pivotal Battle of Normandy but were overlooked for decades. Among them are US Spitfire pilot serving under British command, a Belgian soldier with the 23rd Hussars, and numerous Britons like Gunner William Thompson of the Royal Artillery, who perished at sea in 1944 when his cargo ship was attacked by German torpedo boats.

Thompson's family, including his grandson Clive, expressed profound gratitude, saying the recognition has brought their grandfather back to life. Another added is Charles Coyle from Glasgow, who survived two previous ship sinkings in the Arctic Convoys and off North Africa before his third vessel struck a mine in the Channel in August 1944. His niece, Angela Wallace, shared her family's long-held pride and newfound joy at his posthumous honor.

The new engravings, meticulously crafted by a trio of British artisans in a section titled 'Addenda,' supplement the existing 22,442 names on the memorial, which was largely funded by Daily Mail readers. The corrections are the result of diligent research by the memorial's team, led by Jane Furlong, ensuring that these overlooked servicemen and women are now permanently commemorated alongside their comrades who fell during Operation Overlord





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Normandy D-Day WWII Memorial Heroes Omissions Corrections British Normandy Memorial Operation Overlord William Thompson Charles Coyle Addenda

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