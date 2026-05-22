Norman Jr., a Prop Werewolf, Became Symbol of Hope in Altadena Amid Eaton Fire

The Eaton Fire, devastating Altadena a year and a half ago, left behind a desolate landscape filled with ashes and debris. Amidst this destruction, an unusual sight reappeared: a giant werewolf wearing a large T-shirt, with a big rainbow-colored heart that said, 'I love Altadena.' This werewolf, named Norman Jr., became a symbol of hope and acceptance in the community.

Norman Jr., an 8-foot prop werewolf, was erected by Pastor Tim Hartley on the scorched lot of a sobering living house in West Altadena operated by the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.

A prop werewolf put up for Halloween by Altadena residents became a symbol of pride after the Eaton Fire. It's also divided the community. Norman Jr., as the werewolf is affectionately known, appeared on this burned-out corner lot in West Altadena just days after the fire, replacing a previous werewolf that popped up on the property a few years earlier. Both belong to Jubilee House, a large sober living home for men operated by the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.

One of the residents bought the original werewolf just in time for Halloween a few years ago and named him Norman -- a nod to the home's eerie resemblance to Norman Bates' house in the 1960 classic slasher film Psycho. Photos of the wolfman wearing the outfits the caretaker created started blowing up on social media, and life started returning to the neighborhood, with the pace of rebuilding picking up speed





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Episcopal Diocese Of Los Angeles Jubilee House Sober Living Home 8-Foot Werewolf Rainbow-Colored Heart Apparel Supporting Rally And Fundraisers After The Eat Unusual And Those 'Unfairly Targeted' Creating A Sense Of Belonging And Community Of App No Matter How Unconventional.

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