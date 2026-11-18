Harper's BAZAAR editors highlight top Nordstrom fashion sales ahead of Black Friday, including discounts on Tory Burch, Veronica Beard, Vince, Frame, Staud, and Mulberry.

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Ahead, we’ve highlighted the retailer’s best markdowns from, and more editor-favorite labels. Shop them before the holiday sales event officially arrives, so you can spend Thanksgiving weekend doing more important things than just shopping.to shop for everyone on your list. The retailer also offers free standard shipping. Now, onto the top deals we found.

Also read These Early K-Beauty Black Friday Deals Won't Stay a Secret for Long

Tory Burch bags and wallets make for great holiday gifts, but the designer’s current sale offerings at Nordstrom include picks you’ll want to treat yourself to as well. While you’re there, see what sneakers and boots are available in your size. Veronica Beard is a staple in celebrities’ wardrobes—Pamela Anderson, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker, Selena Gomez, and Katie Holmes, to name a few.

If your closet could use a refresh, use the label’s current Nordstrom markdowns to expand your outfit options. Known for crafting timeless, high-quality wardrobe staples, Vince is the perfect brand to shop for basics. Check out its menswear offering while you’re at it—the label’s winter accessories, coats, and sweaters make great gifts for husbands, brothers, and dads. Right now, Nordstrom has several Frame jeans, jackets, and sweaters on sale for 40 percent off or more.

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Sizes sell out fast, so it’s worth shopping your favorites early. Staud fans will be excited to hear Nordstrom is offering steep Black Friday markdowns on the brand’s signature bags, dresses, and boots. British label Mulberry is known for its luxurious leather accessories, worn by celebs and royals alike, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

You’ll find the brand’s popular Alexa bag in the sale offerings, along with classic winter accessories that make a great addition to your closet or a gift for a loved one. Rag & Bone is offering Black Friday discounts across all categories. Whether it’s denim, tees, or leather goods you’re after, there’s no need to wait until the holiday weekend to shop.

If you’re hoping to pick up a fresh pair of shoes this holiday weekend, peruse Stuart Weitzman’s current offering. The label’s markdowns span from reliable everyday boots to holiday party heels. Aurate’s lab-grown white sapphire pieces are just as sparkly and sophisticated as any diamond jewelry. The brand’s tennis bracelets and necklaces make excellent holiday gifts for daughters, sisters, and friends.has been the preeminent fashion, beauty, and lifestyle resource for women at every age.

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