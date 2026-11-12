Norco's Coral Williams and Several Prep Stars Sign with Powerhouse Programs

UCLA softball program adds Norco pitcher Coral Williams during the early signing period, while multiple high school athletes from Southern California commit to colleges like Cal Baptist, Texas A&M, and Duke.

When 12-time NCAA softball champion UCLA signs a pitcher, people pay attention to the school of Lisa Fernandez and Rachel Garcia. Norco pitcher Coral Williams signed with the Bruins on Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, embracing a tradition that isn’t for everyone.

“She’s got all the pitches and right mindset to pitch there,” Norco coach Rick Robinson said. “With that coaching staff, she’s going to fit in well. I think it’s the perfect place for her. ”Softball power Norco has other commits in the process of signing: Savannah Gonzalez , Leighton Gray , Sadie Burroughs and Hollynn Gentry .

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Among early signees for UCLA baseball were pitcher Ryan See , infielder Parker Leoff , first baseman Jake Kim , pitcher Aiden Rae , outfielder John Sullivan , outfielder Ricardo Hurtado . This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com. Servite.

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Group photo - Pictured L to R: Luke Helsper , Shane Wendler , John Sullivan Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.