Forecasters warn that strong winds from a nor'easter may force the cancellation of balloons at the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time since 1971. This is a major concern for the 2025 parade.

The upcoming Nor'easter poses a severe threat to the 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Big Apple. Forecasters warned on Monday that strong winds could ground the world-famous giant balloons for the first time in 55 years. This potential cancellation would mark a historic deviation from the event's long-standing tradition.

Wind Thresholds and Historical Context

AccuWeather vice president of forecasting Dan DePodvin explained that the storm is expected to bring sustained winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph on Thanksgiving Day. These conditions hover just above the strict safety thresholds of 23 mph for sustained winds and 34 mph for gusts. If these wind speeds are reached, the balloons will not be allowed to float down Midtown Manhattan. DePodvin stated that this scenario represents the most significant chance in recent years of having no balloons floating above the streets.

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If the balloons are indeed grounded, it would be the first time this has happened since the 1971 parade. That previous year, weather conditions forced a similar precaution. The current situation involves the parade's 100th anniversary, making any disruption particularly notable for attendees and viewers worldwide. The wind thresholds were originally implemented to prevent previous mishaps involving balloons blowing out of control.

Forecast Models and Meteorologist Warnings

Major coastal storms are bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and possible snow across more than 20 states from Florida to Maine during Thanksgiving week. PIX 11 Senior Meteorologist Mike Masco warned on the social media platform X that the situation is becoming very concerning. All major forecast models, including their AI counterparts, now show a powerful area of low pressure tracking west of New York City on Thanksgiving Day.

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The key factor remains the exact speed of the Nor'easter as it moves up the coast. Dan DePodvin noted that if the weather system slows down, the balloons will likely fly. However, the current trajectory suggests a high risk of wind speeds exceeding safety limits. AccuWeather and local news outlets are monitoring the storm's progression closely as the date approaches.

Parade Day Weather and Precipitation Timing

Rain is expected to hit New York City toward the latter part of the parade route. Forecasters predict that precipitation will stick around for Thanksgiving afternoon and evening in the city and its suburbs. Despite this, Dan DePodvin stated that the majority of the parade is currently rain-free. Under current models, precipitation is expected to arrive a little before noon on Thanksgiving Day.

Weather conditions look great for travelers planning to move through the city before the effects of the Nor'easter kick in. DePodvin confirmed that conditions will remain favorable until around 10 a.m. on turkey day. New York-area drivers and straphangers planning travel in the early part of the week, or even early on Thanksgiving morning, can expect clear skies.

Macy's Response and Safety Measures

Macy's officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding their level of concern. It remains unclear what precautionary measures are being put in place for the 100th anniversary celebration. The organizers are likely weighing the safety risks against the cultural significance of the balloon floats.

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Previous parades have seen balloons float through rainy streets without issue. A Bluey balloon floated down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on Nov 27, 2025. The decision to ground the balloons rests on precise wind data at the time of the parade. The outcome will depend on the final track and intensity of the coastal storm.