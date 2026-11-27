A powerful Nor'Easter storm caused widespread power outages and flight cancellations across the US during Thanksgiving, prompting emergency declarations in several states.

A powerful nor'easter storm severely disrupted travel and daily life across the United States on Thursday, creating treacherous conditions during one of the nation's busiest holiday periods. The severe weather system brought heavy rain and strong winds to the central and eastern states, forcing thousands to alter their plans for the Thanksgiving holiday. This atmospheric disturbance marked a significant event in the national weather calendar, impacting millions of Americans as they prepared for traditional family gatherings.

Widespread Power Disruptions Across East Coast

The core mechanism of the storm's impact was the extensive damage to electrical infrastructure, leaving more than 900,000 homes and businesses without power. States such as Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia were particularly hard hit by these outages, according to tracking data from the website PowerOutage. The sudden loss of electricity complicated holiday preparations and raised concerns about the safety of communities relying on power for heating and communication during the cold snap.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed to Saturday Due to Nor'easter

Authorities in the Maryland suburbs of the U.S. capital responded to the crisis by issuing urgent warnings to nearly two million customers. Worried about the potential impact of power outages on the local water treatment network, officials asked residents to conserve tap water consumption. This directive was issued just as families were gathering for their traditional celebrations, highlighting the complex logistical challenges posed by the storm. Experts noted that water systems often require significant power to operate filtration and pumping stations effectively.

Aviation Chaos and Historical Parade Postponement

The aviation sector faced immediate and severe disruptions, with nearly 400 flights canceled and over 2,000 delayed in the United States. Figures from FlightAware showed that these disruptions occurred mostly in the East, reflecting the storm's primary trajectory. Airports struggled to maintain schedules as high winds and reduced visibility grounded aircraft, causing significant backlog and inconvenience for travelers. The chaos extended beyond the airspace, with authorities urging people to limit road travel as safety became the primary concern for motorists.

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In a historic break from tradition, New York's famed Macy's parade was postponed for the first time in its 100-year history. The decision underscored the severity of the weather conditions, as organizing a large outdoor event became impossible due to safety risks. While the parade was called off, some families who managed to navigate the dangerous roads came together to enjoy their time, sharing cooking tips and maintaining holiday spirit despite the adverse conditions. This postponement marked a rare exception in the century-long tradition of the event.

Coastal Flooding and Regional Weather Variations

Meanwhile, different weather phenomena affected other regions of the country, creating a varied national picture. King tides continued to flood surges on the West Coast, with coastal flood warnings issued from Southern California to the San Francisco area, and extending to the Oregon and Washington coasts. A person was seen navigating coastal floodwaters during high tide on November 24, 2026, in Huntington Beach, California. According to the National Weather Service, record-breaking king tides, combined with elevated surf and a large Pacific swell, delivered significant coastal flooding to Southern California during Thanksgiving week.

Elsewhere, parts of Illinois and Missouri experienced significant snowfall, with St. Louis recording 7.3 inches (18.5 centimeters) of snow. Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, recorded an even heavier accumulation of 14 inches. The ice arena in Wentzville, Missouri, which hosts hockey and other ice skating activities, suffered structural damage when its roof caved in at about 3 a.m. City officials confirmed that the building was empty at the time, preventing any injuries. This incident highlighted the diverse and sometimes unexpected consequences of severe weather patterns across different geographic areas.

Emergency Declarations and Ongoing Recovery Efforts

State leaders moved quickly to declare emergencies and coordinate response efforts. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, who declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, urged residents to take specific precautions to stay safe. She advised people to keep their devices charged, report power outages directly to their utility provider, and stay away from downed power lines. These measures were critical in minimizing further damage and ensuring public safety during the height of the storm.

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As Friday morning arrived, hundreds of thousands of people remained without power, indicating that recovery would be a multi-day process. Flight disruptions persisted, with hundreds more delays and cancellations reported on Friday, which is expected to be another busy travel day. The storm also contributed to the closure of several major bridges due to high winds, further isolating certain communities. Meanwhile, officials in Arlington, Virginia, monitored the situation at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where a powerful storm swept across the U.S. East Coast on Thanksgiving Day, triggering flood warnings and causing flight delays. The combined effect of these events created a complex landscape of challenges for millions of Americans.