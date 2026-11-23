A powerful nor'easter brings heavy rain and strong winds to the region on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, impacting travel and evening plans.

A powerful nor'easter is delivering heavy rain, strong coastal winds, and hazardous marine conditions to Massachusetts this Thanksgiving, significantly disrupting the holiday travel period and dinner plans for millions of residents and visitors. The storm system officially arrived on Thursday, November 26, and is expected to persist into the early hours of Friday, November 27, creating a challenging weather scenario during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The National Weather Service in Norton has issued explicit warnings regarding the severe nature of this disturbance, citing heavy rain, strong winds along the coast, dangerous marine conditions, and the potential for coastal flooding and beach erosion as primary hazards. This timing coincides with the peak of the holiday travel season, complicating plans for those heading to family gatherings or preparing for the busy retail period immediately following the holiday.

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Dan DePodwin, the Vice President of Forecast Operations at AccuWeather, highlighted the critical timing of this weather event. He noted that this potential nor'easter comes at a time when millions of people are traveling and businesses are preparing for the holiday season, introducing a sharp change in weather patterns from mild conditions to wet, windy, and cooler temperatures.

While early arrivals may avoid the worst of the weather, the situation deteriorates rapidly for those traveling later in the day. The rain might not immediately affect Thanksgiving travels if individuals reach their destination before noon on the holiday, but the storm will likely be coming down hard by the time people sit down to dig into their turkey and stuffing.

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Specific forecasts for major Massachusetts locations confirm the widespread impact of the storm. In Boston, there is a chance of rain after 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with a high of 46 degrees, winds of 11 to 18 mph, and gusts as high as 38 mph. Meanwhile, Quincy faces similar conditions, where rain could also begin around 2 p.m. Thursday, with a high of 48 degrees, winds of 13 to 20 mph, and gusts up to 38 mph.

Further inland and along the coast, Worcester expects rain to begin around 1 p.m. that day, with a high of 43 degrees, winds of 15 to 17 mph, and gusts around 33 mph. Gloucester will see a chance of rain after 3 p.m. Thursday, with heaviest rainfall expected around 8 p.m., and winds gusting up to 37 mph. In Fall River, rain will likely start around 4 p.m., bringing a high near 57 degrees and gusts as high as 34 mph.

Coastal areas face particularly strong winds, with Hyannis seeing rain begin around 1 p.m., highs near 54 degrees, and gusts as high as 45 mph. Springfield could see rain after 4 p.m. Thursday, with a high of 44 degrees, winds of 8 to 17 mph, and gusts up to 33 mph. These consistent warnings underscore the widespread nature of the threat to both land and sea travel during the holiday weekend.

The immediate impact of this weather event will be felt most acutely by travelers and consumers on Black Friday. The rain is expected to taper off across the state by noon on Black Friday, November 27, according to the weather service. This allows for some relief later in the day, marking the end of the storm's direct influence on the region.

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The weekend itself is looking dry, with mainly dry weather expected across Massachusetts aside from a potential spot shower. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 40s to mid-50s, suggesting a return to more normal conditions as the storm system moves away. Residents and visitors should plan for wet and windy conditions on Thursday and Friday morning but can anticipate clearer skies for the remainder of the long weekend.

Amidst the weather chaos, pet owners are also urged to take precautions. Not all human foods are pet friendly, so keeping dogs and cats safe on Thanksgiving requires attention to dietary restrictions. With the storm disrupting normal routines, ensuring pets are away from the kitchen dangers remains a key safety priority for families navigating the holiday.

The consistency of the warnings across multiple locations ensures that communities are aware of the potential for disruption to both land and sea travel. The forecast highlights the intensity of the storm, noting that gusts could reach up to 45 mph in some areas, posing a significant risk to power lines, outdoor structures, and maritime activities.