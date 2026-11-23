A nor'easter could affect Delaware on Thanksgiving. See what the early forecast shows for the holiday.

A major storm, which could become a nor'easter or bomb cyclone, is forecast to impact Delaware over Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. The storm, which could impact holiday travel throughout the East Coast, is expected to move into the state Wednesday night, Nov. 25, and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain through Thursday night, Nov. 26.

"It looks like it's not going to be too good weather-wise," Paul Fitzsimmons, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. The Thanksgiving forecast calls for potentially heavy rainfall, winds around 40 to 50 mph and potential flooding. The strong winds could lead to power outages and tree damage in Delaware.

Also read Philadelphia weather: Thanksgiving nor'easter to bring rain, wind on Turkey Day

"We're potentially looking at coastal flooding and we can't rule out freshwater flooding near streams or in urban areas, but the biggest threat is coastal flooding," Fitzsimmons said. The good news is the system will be more like a winter storm and will not pose the threat of severe thunderstorms.

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"It's more of a winter time system where it rains heavily for 10 to 15 hours," Fitzsimmons said. "It's not a line of storms, it's an all-day rain. "The First State will not have to worry about snow hitting the region on Thanksgiving, with highs reaching near 60 degrees. "We were joking in the office, if the front shifts to the east we won't see snow," Fitzsimmons said.

"If the front shifts to the west, we won't see snow. "For Black Friday shoppers, the weather forecast is looking a lot better. Friday, Nov. 27, will be sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-50s throughout the state.