By KAREN VELIE The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing nonverbal teenager who was last seen leaving the high school at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. David …

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing nonverbal teenager who was last seen leaving the high school at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

David Bennett, age 16, is wearing tan pants, a gray and black sweatshirt, black shoes. He may have removed some of his clothing. The search is active and will continue through the night and into tomorrow. The SLO County Sheriff Search and Rescue is helping search for Bennett.

Also read Murray City School Admits to Repeated Improper Seclusion of Nonverbal Autistic Girl

Additional search and rescue personnel from northern and southern California are headed to SLO to assist in this search. Law enforcement is using all available personnel and drone technology to search for the teen. The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person.

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Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. We are praying for this safe return!! His parents must be going crazy…I just can’t imagine. God Bless and Protect him!