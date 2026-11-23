A nonprofit based in central Pennsylvania is looking to employ members of the homeless community to build shelters they could eventually live in.

A warm bed. A roof over your head. A job, and a door that locks. For many people, those things might seem simple, but they can mean a lot to someone without a place to call home.a local nonprofit, is hoping to tackle two issues at once for people experiencing homelessness: giving them a job and a place to call home.

Founder George Craker has made it his mission for the organization to employ members of the homeless community to build what he calls Happe Huts. They are temporary structures that can withstand Pennsylvania's weather elements and fire.

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“Great sound barrier quality to it because it is 3-inch Styrofoam with metal on both sides. We feel we can probably produce three or four a day,” Craker said. While people facing housing insecurity could end up living in the huts, the goal is to get employed through The Happe Lifestyle's program so they can not only pursue financial freedom, but also receive services to better their lives.

“Really, the goal is changing lives to employment. We still will require counseling, therapy, and treatments, but we want to start working with banks also, so that they can learn how to save money and then transition back into the economy,” Craker said. The Happe Huts cost between $12,000 and $14,000 to build. Craker says anyone can build them with a little training.

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“To give them on-the-job training, to give them skills that they may have. A lot of people that are homeless have been carpenters, have been roofers, have been in the construction business. We’ll teach them, you know, the new skills that they need,” Craker said. = Jesse Gainer is one of many who have been living in a tent for years.

He has also worked with Craker in the past. He says he’d be more than willing to take another employment opportunity, and living in a Happe Hut would be an upgrade for many reasons.

“Number one, safety issues down there. There’s a lot going on between people," he said.

"It has real walls, a locking door. Even with a lock on the zipper, it’s a tent. You want to get in, you’re going to get in.

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" “It’s just not just the safety it would give us. In a way, I guess, it would give us a feeling that we’re achieving something again, and that’s a step forward,” Gainer said. Craker says Happe Lifestyle hopes to partner with municipalities across the country that would buy the huts. That way, even if Harrisburg’s homeless population isn’t able to live in them, they’re at least able to build them and earn their own income.

“It’s a big effort. Like, we know that. But there’s a large percentage of people that do want to work, and we want to try to provide that for them,” Craker said. Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October.

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