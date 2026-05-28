Nonfiction Book Publishers Aren’t Remotely Ready for AI

They don’t check facts. How will they check hallucinations?

in 2022, around when ChatGPT launched. Initially he didn’t use it at all, “But as the writing moved forward into 2023, 2024, it got better and I got better at using it,” he said.

“To be clear, it never wrote a page of the book,” he added. “But it became a research partner. I would ask it for quotes on certain things, and it would deliver them. They would occasionally be spectacular, often serviceable, and then, in very odd ways, just staggeringly wrong.

”that Rosenbaum had included “more than a half-dozen misattributed or fake quotes” in the book seemingly generated by AI. Rosenbaum, a media entrepreneur, had previously acknowledged that he’d used AI tools during the research, writing, and editing process, but theinvestigation was nevertheless mortifying — for both Rosenbaum and his publisher, Simon & Schuster.

The book-publishing industry had already been wrestling with the prospect of a flood of AI-authored texts in the fiction market, and now the Rosenbaum scandal was showing the way AI could blow a hole in the nonfiction sector, too. Nonfiction publishing is uniquely vulnerable to AI because the industry has long neglected to do anything to ensure the books it publishes are factually accurate.

“People outside of the industry don’t understand that, contractually, publishers are not obligated to fact-check,” said Paul Bogaards, the longtime marketing and publicity executive at Knopf who now has his own PR firm. Fact-checking is not a service publishers will pay for, though they sometimes encourage authors to seek it out on their own dime.

But fact-checking is expensive: Hiring an outside checker can cost between $7,000 to $10,000 per book, or even more depending on its length, which might not be feasible for an author with a modest advance. Worse, it seems publishers have no idea what to do about this glaring vulnerability.

“We don’t have systems in place,” said literary agent Alia Hanna Habib. “For every contract, there is a conversation, and it never really feels like anyone has the right answer,” said one editor at a major publishing house. Editors, writers, and agents say the problem is likely already rampant.

“I feel like everyone is passing off AI work as their own and most of the time don’t say anything about it,” said a senior nonfiction editor at a major publishing house. “I brought this up last year because I had been finding so many errors in the books that I was editing.

I have just been told over and over again that the publisher can’t take on the responsibility of fact-checking or hiring a freelance fact-checker because that shifts the responsibility onto us. ” Asserted Rosenbaum, “Anyone who is a working writer today who sits in front of a computer, either doing longform or on deadline or at magazines, whatever the cadence of your work is, you’re using AI one way or another at least in part because it is not only seductive as hell but it’s really incredibly valuable.

” A lot of writers would beg to differ with that statement. But it does point to the fact that there is no industrywide standard on what AI usage, if any, is acceptable even as everyone I spoke to seems to agree that guardrails are necessary.

“A lot of authors are well intentioned in their use of AI and don’t want to rely on AI to generate work that they would then present as their own,” said Todd Shuster, co-founder of the literary agency Aevitas. “But they might rely on AI for some research or ideas around the structure of the book or outline.

And the author then sort of forgets or denies or suppresses the extent to which they relied on the AI for such research. And before you know it it’s not only that they’ve looked to AI for assistance, they’ve actually generated texts that they’re including in their proposals or manuscripts. ” He added that thearticle “sounds like the book is rife with errors and in fact if you count them, it’s five, and of the five, one is a citation error.

So it’s four, which my guess in nonfiction is below the average. But I wrote a book about truth, and I got four things wrong, and theEven full transparency about AI usage could pose a problem.

“My belief is that unless there’s full disclosure of this, it’s improper. And even when there’s full disclosure, there’s the risk that you as an author, if you’re including AI-generated content, are actually engaging in copyright infringement, because the LLMs often spew out significant amounts of prose that are verbatim copies of prior published work,” said Shuster.

“If those works aren’t in the public domain, the defense of fair use is flimsy if not inapposite. These are the challenges facing us. ”in their assessments, sometimes mistaking human writing for computer-generated work.

“As a representative for authors, I really worry about the prospect of false positives,” said Parris-Lamb. Still, “There’s increased openness” to these tools, said Shuster, who has been consulting for Pangram, a start-up whose namesake AI-detection tool purports to be 99.98 percent accurate. Shuster has been introducing publishers and other companies to the software.

“I don’t know how feasible it is to just run every manuscript through one of these programs,” said Parris-Lamb. “It’s probably still going to be something that’s done when suspicions are raised. ” And “anything that costs money, publishing is allergic to,” one literary agent noted.

“As usual, I think the onus is going to fall on the authors and agents. ”He looks a lot like Beto O’Rourke, who ultimately disappointed Democrats. But GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton is unusually vulnerable. The Texas GOP took a hard swing to the right in Tuesday’s primary.

It could give Democrats like James Talarico an opening in November. Tickets to see the New York Knicks chase their championship dreams at Madison Square Garden are expected to be the most expensive on record. Plans to wipe out majority-Black congressional districts failed in South Carolina and were put on hold by a court in Alabama.

Tom Kean, Jr. has been calling party officials and signaling his imminent return as a report claims he was making stock trades during his absence. Ed Kilgore Ken Paxton’s Trump-backed purge of John Cornyn is just the tip of the iceberg of Lone Star Republican craziness. From the ballroom to Iran to blatant self-dealing, he’s ignoring the will of the people — to his party’s peril.

From former Trump fixer Michael Cohen to the gun-toting McCloskeys to seditionist Enrique Tarrio, here are the people vying for a payout. In her resignation letter, Gabbard says she is leaving her post as director of national intelligence following her husband’s cancer diagnosis. New York





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