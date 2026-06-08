Noncitizens on voter rolls in Democrat-run state exposed as RNC chair pledges secure elections

Noncitizens were found on New Jersey voter rolls for years, with some voting in prior elections, according to RNC and NJGOP documents.

Raman overtakes Spencer Pratt in razor-thin race, AP count shows, but race remains uncalledMaine GOP hopeful vying for Trump endorsement previously ran birthing clinics catering to migrant womenGOP firebrand lashes out at reporter over Massie allegation: ‘F--- you, first of all!

’Jill Biden says former president will live with stage 4 cancer 'for the rest of his life,' has slowed down Steve Hilton launches ad mocking Xavier Becerra's '36 years' as a career politician in California gov race Pennsylvania AG explains why state leads nation in Medicaid fraud convictions while others battle mass schemes Platner supporter Khanna calls Senate hopeful's past relationships 'toxic,' but says he deserves 'redemption'Trump moves to slash intelligence office ahead of permanent chief's arrival GOP victor in CA House primary cites major momentum shift in deep blue state: ‘Californians are tired’WATCH: Hawley fumes after 4 GOP senators help sink Trump-backed voter ID lawKevin McCarthy says California is losing voters’ ‘trust’ in election processMark Levin analyzes Churchill’s warnings about Stalin’s postwar dominanceTrump administration unveils patriotic statues in Washington DCSocial media criticizes YouTuber over abortion decisionRachel Campos-Duffy: Graham Platner is a self-professed communist and unfit for CongressThe head of the Republican National Committee says noncitizens are removing themselves from the voter rolls after they claim they were accidentally registered to vote.

Republican Party and the Republican National Committee requested voter rolls from all 21 counties in the Garden State and found multiple instances of noncitizens seeking naturalization asking to be removed from the rolls, claiming they were unknowingly registered to vote. Most were registered as Democrats. Noncitizens cannot vote in state or federal elections, and the candidates for citizenship worried that being on the rolls would disqualify them. Rep.

Mikie Sherrill casts her ballot at a polling location inside Hillside Elementary School in Montclair, N.J. , on Nov. 4, 2025, during the New Jersey gubernatorial election. In official letters viewed by Fox News Digital from Atlantic County, Superintendent of Elections & Commissioner of Registration Maureen Bugdon certified that noncitizens came to her asking to be removed.

FOUR NONCITIZENS CHARGED WITH ILLEGALLY VOTING IN 2020, 2022 AND 2024 FEDERAL ELECTIONS IN NEW JERSEY "Please allow this letter to confirm that on today's date, the below referenced individual came before this office to confirm her registration and voter status," the typical letter reads.

"She relayed that she did not wish to be a New Jersey registered voter and does not understand how she became registered through the Department of Motor Vehicles, allegedly. "One noncitizen, who the county said was removed from the rolls in 2015, voted several times in 2000 and 2001, and in the 2008 general election.

Another voted in aA letter showing Atlantic County Election Commissioner Maureen Bugdon certifiying that a New Jersey noncitizen was on the voter rolls and wished to be removed. When prompted about why they wished to be removed, the vast majority of the unknowingly registered voters checked a box labeled"other" and wrote that they were not citizens. In Atlantic County alone, Fox News Digital reviewed more than 50 documents from noncitizens attesting that they were registered to vote unknowingly.

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters says the group found hundreds of noncitizen registrants in New Jersey who are likely only the tip of the iceberg, but that New Jersey and other Democrat-run states are unwilling to disclose information about their, , this is a non-issue, but every county we're finding people that are self-reporting now, and I'm glad we're doing these records request because it's really eye-opening, because this is just the people that have self-reported," Gruters told Fox News Digital. You want a democracy that's secure and elections that are free and safe and that people can depend upon, and people have full confidence in," he said.

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters is claiming victory over Democrat efforts to block efforts to kick noncitizens skipping out of North Carolina jury duty from the state's voter rolls.election integrity He told Fox News Digital that the group is"bringing the hammer down" and that it has"boots on the ground" across the country to ensure even more diligence in November.

"We have staffers already in 17 states working on these issues to make sure that, like I said, it goes back to having a safe and secure election that's free and fair," he said.a challenge to laws that allow ballots to be cast by mail on election day, but counted days later. The RNC's goal is eliminate the practice, which Gruters highlighted as California continues to count ballots from Tuesday night's primary elections almost a week after polls closed.

Supreme Court Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas waited to leave the stage at the conclusion of inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

"I mean, just what's happened with Spencer Pratt should open your eyes, and you should be sick to your stomach," he said. "This should not be allowed in America. ""We're fighting hard to put an end to this, and this, like I said, this could be probably our biggest win ever from an election integrity standpoint by stopping this and making sure that election day means exactly what it says, election day. " Democratic New Jersey Gov.

Mickie Sherrill's office did not return a request for comment. Neither did the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission or Atlantic County officials.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Politics Democrats Elections Naturalization Republicans Voter Fraud Concerns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top Democrat attacks Graham Platner over Nazi tattoo: ‘Own it’Brad Schneider says Graham Platner should “own” a Nazi-linked tattoo as Democrats split over the controversy in key Senate race.

Read more »

New Jersey's new political realityHow the end of the county line continues to influence primaries in the Garden State.

Read more »

Spyro Rebirth: New Flight Mechanics Take the Dragon to New HeightsThe trailer for the new Spyro game reveals an expansive free‑flight system, a return of Tom Kenny's voice acting, and a hint of an emotional storyline, suggesting a revitalised take on the classic franchise.

Read more »

Love Island USA Returns for New Season with New Contestants and New DramaLove Island USA has returned for its new season with a new group of contestants vying for a $100,000 prize. The show's format remains the same, with contestants coupling up to stay in the luxury villa and earning a shot at the prize. However, the show's host, Ariana Madix, has had to issue a message to viewers reminding them to be kind and respectful in their reactions to the show. The show's producers have also taken steps to ensure the contestants' safety and well-being, including reminding viewers not to contact the contestants' families or doxx them.

Read more »