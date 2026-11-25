A noncitizen living in Clarke County pleaded not guilty Tuesday to illegally voting in the 2024 election.

MOBILE, Ala. - A noncitizen living in Clarke County pleaded not guilty Tuesday to illegally voting in the 2024 election. Federal prosecutors allege that Staciann Pollion Davis, 42, illegally cast a ballot in Jackson.

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court by the FBI alleges that Davis also illegally voted in the 2022 election. Davis is one of a number of noncitizens identified by the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office and federal investigators. According to the affidavit, Davis confirmed that she was a legal permanent resident and that she voted both years. A review of Davis’ Alien Registration File confirmed she was not a citizen, according to the affidavit.

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Court records indicate that Davis’ lawyer and prosecutors negotiated a possible deal to plead guilty to a charge of voting by an alien. That was through a legal mechanism known as an information, which bypasses a formal indictment. But the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile informed the judge that the “parties are not in a position at present to enter a plea of guilty,” and Davis instead appeared at Monday’s arraignment.

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U.S. Magistrate Judge William Cassady on Tuesday set Davis’ trial for February. If convicted, she faces a maximum of one year in prison. She also could lose her green card and be deported. A Baldwin County resident, 78-year-old Silvia Delgado Phelps, faces an identical charge and is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing on Monday.