Nonbinary athletes are limited to the open division, which is intended for amateurs and hobbyists, where the winning prize is $4,000.

Days before the Philadelphia Marathon, three nonbinary runners are suing the city and Philadelphia Marathon Weekend, challenging their exclusion from the professional division. Nonbinary athletes are limited to the open division, which is intended for amateurs and hobbyists, where the winning prize is $4,000.

Winter Parts, one of the runners challenging the rules, won the nonbinary elite division at the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run. That race expanded its elite field this year to include equal prize money. Asked what they hope will come from the lawsuit, Parts said, "The hope is that this will be equal across the board in the future.

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"Family grieves Philly rapper D. Jones; bystander shot and killed after suspected road rage shootingParts said the goal is "to be able to run the best time you can, as well as equal prize money across the board, for nonbinary athletes and the women's and men's athletes. " In 2025, a complaint over the issue was filed with the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations.

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This year, the commission issued a notice of "right to sue," which is required before filing a lawsuit under the city's Fair Practices Ordinance. Family grieves Philly rapper D. Jones; bystander shot and killed after suspected road rage shootingMan dies after car fire at Sunoco gas station in Delaware County