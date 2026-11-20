Three nonbinary runners sued the city over their exclusion from the Philadelphia Marathon’s professional division.

The three runners, Winter Parts, Reed Williams and Miche Palmer, all use they/them pronouns and want the marathon to create a professional category for nonbinary participants,told NBC10 that while the marathon allows runners to register in a nonbinary category, it doesn’t offer a corresponding nonbinary professional division.

That means instead of competing for the $10,000 first prize in the men and women’s professional races, they can only compete in the open division for amateur runners which has a $4,000 prize.

Also read Nonbinary runners sue over Philadelphia Marathon professional division rules

“We are hoping the end of this is that nonbinary runners will be fully embraced by the Philadelphia Marathon to run as their full selves,” Josh Fernandez, the president of Queer Run Philadelphia, told NBC10. “Not having to misgender themselves and have equal opportunity to not just the prize money but competition access.

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” While the city wouldn’t speak specifically on the lawsuit, Managing Director Carlton Williams spoke more broadly about making sure everyone who participated in the race felt included.

“Everyone has an opportunity to be a part of this,” Williams said. “Some people want to participate more. We’re certainly willing to listen and they’re going to work those things out but, in the meantime, everyone will be welcome to our event here in the city of Philadelphia. ”