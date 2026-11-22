The St. Louis Cardinals trimmed their roster a bit on Friday by non-tendering pitcher Max Rajcic and infielder Nolan Gorman. With the CBA expiring in less than

Sep 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Target Field.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWith the CBA expiring in less than 10 days, the Cardinals don't have a lot of time if they want to fill the holes on their roster before the lockout happens.that could potentially be flipped at the trade deadline for prospects. The list of free agents grew on Friday with other players being non-tendered.

Also read Yankees' Recently Non-Tendered Pitcher is Great Option in Free Agency for Phillies

Aug 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectafter former Cardinals right-hander Sonny Gray signed a two-year, $55 million contract to join them. The right-hander went 7-7 with a 4.47 ERA over 24 starts and one relief appearance while striking out 96 batters over 131 innings pitched.

He also earned a save in his relief appearance. The 31-year-old right-hander is somebody that could look to rebuild his value and land a larger contract in free agency next offseason. He was able to stay healthy for most of the season, so the Cardinals wouldn't have much to worry about there. But he also isn't going to cost a significant amount of money and force them to break the bank.

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He could simply plug a hole and be moved for prospects if the Cardinals are out of contention at the deadline. Fans shouldn't be getting their hopes up for somebody like Tarik Skubal. That type of move is outside of their preferred price range, but Ober is somebody that could fit into their plans while they look for ways to plug holes and build a team that can get through the 2027 season.

They aren't going to abandon their plans to rebuild, and signing Ober with the intention of flipping him for prospects fits into those plans. It will be interesting to see what Chaim Bloom decides to do with time ticking before the lockout starts. The expectation is that baseball will be shut down for a very long time, which could impact the 2027 schedule.

The Cardinals don't necessarily have to accomplish everything before the lockout starts, but it wouldn't hurt to at least add a piece or two before the CBA expires. Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball.

Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com