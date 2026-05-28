Non-Surgical Neck Tightening: Exploring MCT and Exosome Therapy

A personal account of trying a cutting-edge non-surgical treatment to address neck skin laxity, detailing the procedure, science behind it, and considerations for those seeking rejuvenation without surgery.

Our faces are lies and our necks are truth, is how writer Nora Ephron, then 65, described the plight of the well-groomed woman who, despite her best efforts to maintain a youthful appearance, finds that the crepey skin on her neck gives the game away.

Ephron concluded: 'Short of surgery, there's not a damn thing you can do about a neck.

' I wonder then what Ephron would have made of the clever new non-surgical treatment I tried called MCT (meta cell technology) with exosomes to firm up my neck and jawline? It was only in my late 30s that I realised I should have been slathering my neck as well as my face with skincare and sunscreen.

And today, in spite of all the fancy skincare I use, occasional lasering, radiofrequency, ultrasound, microneedling and injections of 'salmon-sperm' polynucleotides - all of which have helped - at 62, my neck is getting a bit loose. The skin on our necks is thinner than that on our faces and has precious few oil glands to keep itself juicy and hydrated.

We also give it a hard time: it's constantly being stretched as we twist our heads and lift our chins, and we rarely think to treat it to a dash of the serum we're using on our face, let alone protect it from the sun. Necklines and jowls, or 'turkey necks', are among the top ageing concerns for women in the UK, right up there with eye bags and crow's feet.

Twenty years ago, there wasn't much you could do for your neck short of a pricey and invasive surgical neck lift with weeks of downtime, but now there's a whole raft of options, including the injectables and lasers that I've tried. Cosmetic doctors tell me that 'tech neck' - the endless crinkling of neck skin from staring down at our devices - has only heightened anxiety about how our necks look.

Many users of the weight-loss jabs Wegovy and Mounjaro also find that losing fat can leave looser skin around the jawline, once the padding beneath has melted away. So any procedure offering improvement to this dreaded skin 'laxity' is catnip to the tweakment-curious.

Before and after... my jawline is definitely tighter, and, joy of joys, there's a clear contraction in that sloppy bit of skin under my chin, writes Alice Hart-Davis Alice undergoing treatment at Dr Sophie Shotter's Harley Street clinic I pitched up at Dr Sophie Shotter's Harley Street consulting room to find out what this MCT-and-all-the-rest treatment is, and whether it could work its magic for me. You've probably heard of PRP, which stands for platelet-rich plasma - otherwise known as a 'vampire facial'.

A PRP injection involves taking a vial of blood from your arm and spinning it in a centrifuge for five minutes, so that the red blood cells fall to the bottom of the vial, leaving a clear golden plasma at the top. This liquid gold - the PRP - is full of substances such as growth factors and exosomes that can help regenerate the skin.

Wherever it is injected - the face, the hands, the neck - should see a boost in tone, texture and tightness.

'Regenerative' treatments like PRP, which use substances derived from your own body to improve the skin, such as blood or fat, are popular with people who don't want anything foreign, like filler or polynucleotides, injected into them. But the older you get, the less potent your own plasma is as a skin-reviver, so it wouldn't normally be my first choice of treatment. This is where MCT comes in.

It's a machine the size of a desktop printer and sits neatly alongside the centrifuge in Dr Shotter's Harley Street consulting room. While the 15ml sample of blood she has just extracted from my arm is being spun into golden plasma, she explains how it works. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox are reportedly fans and, like PRP, it is done via a course of injections that take less than 15 minutes to complete, with no surgery required.

'The MCT device uses heat and light to amplify the effects of PRP,' Dr Shotter explains. 'So it gives it more potential for regeneration.

' The skin on our necks is thinner than that on our faces and has precious few oil glands to keep itself juicy and hydrated The results should last for six to eight months after which I'll need another maintenance treatment, writes Alice One setting can triple the number of growth factors in the plasma, while another stimulates the platelets to release huge numbers of exosomes - around 300 billion per ml of solution. That's an impressive number, and far higher than the off-the-shelf exosomes found in cosmetic clinics, which typically contain between 1 and 50 billion exosomes per ml.

Exosomes are microscopic vesicles, or bubbles, that transport different cargoes - such as growth factors or genetic instructions - from one cell to another. When ageing cells send out distress signals, exosomes bring help. In this case, they're going to encourage my tired old skin cells to make more collagen and elastin and tighten up, so the more of them I'm getting, the bette





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Neck Rejuvenation Non-Surgical Treatment Exosomes MCT PRP Skin Tightening Anti-Aging Cosmetic Procedure Harley Street Collagen Elastin

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