Non-Disney Animated Movie Villains: The Best of the Baddies

From Jenner in 'The Secret of NIMH' to Thrax in 'Osmosis Jones', these non-Disney animated movie villains have left a lasting impact on audiences. Each villain brings something unique to the table, whether it's Jenner's charismatic manipulation, General Woundwort's tyrannical rule, or Thrax's cunning predation.

Villains often steal the show in movies, serving as foils to heroes or insurmountable obstacles. Iconic villains become cultural touchstones, inspiring storytellers. While Disney has contributed many memorable villains, other studios have created equally compelling baddies.

Let's celebrate some of the best non-Disney animated movie villains. 10. Jenner ('The Secret of NIMH', 1982) - Jenner, voiced by Paul Shenar, is a rat experimented on by the National Institute of Mental Health. He opposes his colony's plan to migrate, waiting for the right moment to kill their leader, Nicodemus. Jenner's charisma masks his ambition, showing that enhanced intelligence can lead to pride and greed.

He appears in less than 10 minutes but leaves a strong impression. 9. General Woundwort ('Watership Down', 1978) - Harry Andrews voices this tyrannical rabbit, ruler of the Efrafa warren. His authoritarian rule leads to overcrowding, forcing some rabbits to escape. Woundwort combines the darkest parts of nature and humanity, perverting natural instincts into totalitarianism.

He's a formidable fighter, making him an unforgettable antagonist. 8. Thrax ('Osmosis Jones', 2001) - Laurence Fishburne voices Thrax, a germ that can ignite any cell it touches. His goal is to kill his host, Frank DeTorre, within 24 hours. Thrax's slick design and charismatic personality, coupled with Fishburne's performance, make him a memorable villain.

However, beneath his debonair mask lies a cunning predator who delights in the process of building up to his next kill





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Animated Movies Villains Non-Disney The Secret Of NIMH Watership Down Osmosis Jones Jenner General Woundwort Thrax

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Topps' Disney Trading Cards Feature Throwback Disney Channel Stars, 'Toy Story 5' DebutThe 2026 Topps Disney trading card set features 200 base cards plus special inserts and rare chase cards with fan favorite Disney and Pixar characters.

Read more »

18 Thoughts I Had About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Citi Bike OutingNot Kylie biking in Tabis!

Read more »

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Enjoy Romantic Bike Ride in NYCKylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were seen holding hands and riding Citi Bikes in New York City, displaying affection. A close friend revealed how Jenner has influenced Chalamet's style.

Read more »

Disney's Warrior Cats Animated Series Set for Disney+ and Disney ChannelDisney is adapting the bestselling 'Warrior Cats' book series into an animated series, with a star creative team and a promise to capture the epic feline saga for a new generation.

Read more »