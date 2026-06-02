Non-Binary MSP Q Manivannan Sparks Controversy Over Candidacy and Visa Status

Election of non-binary, foreign-born MSP raises questions about electoral integrity and residency requirements.

Q Manivannan, a self-described queer Tamil and non-binary member of the Scottish Parliament , has ignited a whirlwind of controversy since taking their seat in Holyrood.

Standing in the chamber, dressed in chinos, a blue jacket, and a Nehru shirt with luxuriant hair cascading, Manivannan made a solemn affirmation to the King, prefacing it with mawkish sentiment: I make this affirmation for the people of Scotland and for their care. My bonnie, bonnie home. Born in India in 1996, Manivannan uses they/them pronouns and has expressed passion for caring politics rooted in the working class, the queer community, and solidarity.

They jubilantly claim their election shows what diversity looks like in power. However, their emergence has sparked stark questions about the integrity of the electoral system, as Manivannan is not a UK citizen but a student visa holder from India. Their candidacy was made possible by a change in law that extended rights to foreign nationals with limited leave to remain, including student visa holders.

Yet their visa expires at the end of this year, and the Scotland Act states that an MSP would be disqualified without legal residency. This raises the farcical prospect that Manivannan could face deportation from the country where they sit as a legislator, creating its laws. Manivannan claims to be taking steps to remedy the situation by applying for a graduate visa that would grant leave to stay for a further three years.

In the meantime, the MSP collects a salary of £77,711 while giving self-congratulatory interviews about making parliamentary history. On Indian TV, they insisted they had always been open with the party and electorate, claiming tens of thousands of people decided to support them and thought they could adequately represent them. Yet investigations by the Daily Mail reveal much of Manivannan's journey from Indian schoolboy to trans activist is shrouded in mystery.

Born as Srivatsan in Tamil Nadu, they claim to come from a lower-caste family whose status led to marginalization. But it has been revealed that their father, Manivannan Dasarathi, has a degree in chemical engineering and held management roles in both public and private sectors. Their paternal grandmother ran a clinic, while their maternal grandmother was a gynaecologist, a far cry from the lineage of courtesans, dancers, musicians, hunters, and prostitutes from which the MSP claims descent.

Despite the Scottish Greens' proposal for a new tax on elitist private schools, a young Srivatsan attended Bhavan's Rajaji Vidyashram, a private school in Chennai costing £600 a year. They then adopted the moniker Q and graduated with a BA in liberal arts and humanities from OP Jindal Global University, an elite institution where a BA costs £9,000 annually in fees and accommodation.

Most students there come from similarly educated and privileged backgrounds, throwing further doubt on Manivannan's claim to a lower-caste upbringing. They contributed a bizarre obituary to a website called The Delhi Walla, including lines such as I had no gender, my identity was always formed in opposition. I was kind because I was afraid of cruelty, I was angry because I was wronged, and I was hungry because I was starved.

The piece is accompanied by a picture of a bearded Manivannan in traditional Tamil garb. They have also written obliquely about past loves on a Substack blog called The Darkest Things. One passage from February refers to a person named A, whose pronouns are also they/them, writing: I miss waking up to the sound of a giggle: A's giggle or any other, a thing that's even rarer now that I live alone.

Before Holyrood, Manivannan completed an MPhil in international peace studies at Trinity College Dublin and arrived in Scotland five years ago to begin a doctorate in international relations at St Andrews University. The controversy continues as many question whether someone with a temporary visa should be able to make laws for a country they may be forced to leave





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Scottish Parliament Non-Binary MSP Visa Controversy Caste Claims LGBTQ+ Representation

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