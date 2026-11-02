Non-binary actor Asia Kate Dillon seeks food service job as acting roles vanish

Non-binary actor Asia Kate Dillon announces a return to food service work after Hollywood opportunities dried up, highlighting the financial crisis facing queer performers.

Non-binary actor Asia Kate Dillon announced on Oct. 20 that she is seeking employment in the food service industry as acting opportunities have significantly decreased.

Dillon took to social media to express frustration with the current state of the entertainment industry for working performers. She stated that acting work for trans, non-binary, and gender nonconforming individuals has all but diminished. Consequently, she is now in need of service work to support herself financially.

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Dillon's Return to Customer Service

The actor revealed that she has experience in this field, having held her first job at a bakery when she was 15 years old. Dillon worked in various food service positions before her acting career began to generate sufficient income. She expressed a genuine appreciation for customer service and creating welcoming environments where people can relax and connect.

Dillon noted her enthusiasm for food and drink, stating that she loves creating positive spaces for customers. She acknowledged that reentering the workforce would require learning new point-of-sale systems. However, she described herself as a quick learner and specified her availability for part-time, night, and weekend shifts.

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Financial Pressures on Queer Performers

Dillon is not alone in facing these economic challenges, as the industry has seen a sharp decline in roles for queer actors. Some industry observers have claimed that queer performers cannot make a living in Donald Trump's America. Others have argued that an authoritarian or fascist government is hindering the careers of LGBTQ+ actors.

Reports suggest that Hollywood has reduced the number of gay-themed projects currently in production. The actor and writer referred to the current cultural moment as Tim Allen's world again, implying that mainstream queer representation has been sidelined. This shift has left many performers struggling to find consistent work that matches their professional training.

Loss of Union Healthcare Benefits

The financial strain has led to serious consequences for union membership and healthcare coverage. Actors Heather Matarazzo and Jack Haven have also reported that roles have dried up for them. Both performers noted they are losing their union healthcare plans because they cannot earn enough income to meet the threshold for coverage benefits.

Actor Jason Bell publicly denounced the actors union SAG-AFTRA regarding these policies. Bell stated that one can work for 35 years and still be denied health insurance by the union. He advised aspiring performers not to become actors or join the union if they want to avoid such financial instability and lack of safety nets.

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Impact on the Creative Community

The situation highlights a broader crisis within the entertainment sector for non-traditional performers. The disappearance of acting roles for trans and non-binary individuals forces talented professionals to return to survival jobs. This trend reduces the diversity of voices in media and limits the economic mobility of queer artists.

As more actors like Dillon, Matarazzo, and Haven face these hurdles, the industry is left to contend with the human cost of reduced representation. The loss of healthcare benefits further exacerbates the vulnerability of these workers. The call for service work underscores the precarious nature of freelance acting careers in the current climate.