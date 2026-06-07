Nolan Schanuel Returns to Angels' Lineup, Still Recovering from Injury

Los Angeles Angels' first baseman Nolan Schanuel has returned to the lineup after a two-week absence due to injury, but is still not fully recovered.

player ready... LOS ANGELES — First baseman Nolan Schanuel returned to the Angels’ lineup on Saturday, but he’s still not all the way back. , acknowledged that he was “super sore” after playing a full game at Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday night.

He said he’s able to run “about 85%. ” When asked if he’s concerned that he’s going to make it worse by playing again, he said: “I haven’t really thought about it. ”“I’m definitely doing a lot better,” he said.

“When I went on the IL, it was hard to walk around. ”, and he played through some discomfort until it finally got too much to bear in late May. He was only out for two weeks.

“I think a lot of guys are dealing with stuff now,” Suzuki said. “I think the biggest thing was he said he felt good enough to come back and play and he wanted to come back and play. We’re a better team, for sure, with Nolan.

”“There might be times we have to take care of it a little bit, but I think for the most part, it’s going to be up to Shanny how he feels and if he needs a day,” Suzuki said.

“It’s communication. We’ll see where he’s at every day. ”The Angels placed designated hitter Jorge Soler on the injured list with a left oblique strain. The move opened a roster spot for Schanuel.

“He got it tested and they said it’s not as bad, which is good,” Suzuki said. “We’ll evaluate it after a couple weeks and see where we’re at. Those are tricky. Obliques are tricky.

You never know. Sometimes they’re minor and all of the sudden they just show up again. ” While Soler is out, the Angels have the DH spot open for other players. Suzuki said it would be “a revolving door.

” He said outfielders Mike Trout and Jo Adell and Schanuel could get some time at DH. Infielder Vaughn Grissom was still out with tightness in his left side, which cropped up before Friday’s game. On Saturday, he said he felt “better than yesterday. ”, so he had no idea how serious it might be.

He did add that he’s not concerned it could land him on the injured list, though. The Angels had to make a couple roster moves to prevent minor league outfielder Gustavo Campero from exercising an out in his contract. They added Campero to the 40-man roster and placed him on the major league injured list. He fractured his right hand about a week ago.

To open a spot for Campero on the 40-man roster, they designated catcher Omar Martinez for assignment. ..on Friday night. Hurtado has an 0.89 ERA in his last five starts, with 28 strikeouts and three walks. Angels at Dodgers , Sunday, 1:10 p.m., ABTV, 830 AM





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Nolan Schanuel Los Angeles Angels Baseball Injury Vaughn Grissom Jorge Soler

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