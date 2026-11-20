The St. Louis Cardinals have a big decision to make with Nolan Gorman on Friday.

Aug 18, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman rounds past third base to score against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Gorman has spent his entire professional baseball career as a member of the organization, dating back to 2018 when he was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft. His standing with the team is up in the air right now after a difficult 2026 season that saw him bat .184 in the majors with just nine home runs in 85 games.

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In Triple-A, he batted .182 with 13 home runs in 46 games played. All in all, it was a tough season. Now, the Cardinals have to decide whether they want to tender him a contract, or The deadline is coming up on Friday. Teams have to look at arbitration-eligible players and decide who to keep, and who to let walk.for St. Louis.

On one hand, Gorman is 26 years old with two more seasons of team control left. He improved defensively in 2026 and he does have a 27-homer season under his belt back in 2023.

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On the other hand, his home run total has dropped every season since 2023 and he hasn't finished a season with a batting average higher than .205 since 2023. At the end of the day, having power potential is great. But if you can't put the ball in play, it doesn't matter. Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThat's an increase after making just over $2.6 million in 2026. That's the kicker here. It's not as if $3.4 million is bank-breaking for a big league club, but without a clear path to consistent playing and coming off a few bad seasons, it really wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cardinals cut ties down.

If he's non-tendered, the Cardinals could simply roll with Blaze Jordan and"We take pride in this as an organization, as a development organization, to try to help everybody get to their ceiling," Bloom said.

"... As much as we can pat ourselves on the back for different things that happened this year with some players. Obviously, being the one who took the most profound step forward. We didn't get there with Nolan this year.

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... It's definitely something we continue to think about, try to self-assess.

" The decision isn't clear-cut, but arguably the easiest option would be simply to non-tender him at this point. The Cardinals have given Gorman a shot for years. Arguably, a change of scenery would be good for him. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com