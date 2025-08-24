Nola Shines as Phillies Secure Victory Over Nationals

Aaron Nola returns to form with a quality start, supporting by the Phillies' offensive explosion in a win against the Nationals.

Aaron Nola delivered his first quality start since May 3, holding the Washington Nationals to two earned runs over six innings. Nola, who has battled command and execution issues this season, attributed his improved performance to feeling physically comfortable. Nola remarked, 'I felt good. Body felt good,' and added, 'Ankle and rib felt normal today. Ball felt like it was coming out better than it has been.' His fastball velocity reached 94.

1 mph, a noticeable increase from his previous outing. Despite allowing two solo homers in the sixth inning, Nola escaped further damage by inducing a flyout and a strikeout. The Phillies offense, meanwhile, exploded for five runs in the fourth inning. After a leadoff single by Bryce Harper, the floodgates opened. Rhys Hoskins and Harrison Bader added singles, and Edmundo Sosa stepped up with a timely three-run homer. Sosa, who typically only starts against left-handed pitchers, had been working with hitting coaches on a stance adjustment that allows him to utilize his legs more effectively. The adjustment paid off immediately, as Sosa launched a fastball into the left-field seats. Harper added another run in the fifth with a solo home run. The Phillies' bullpen, anchored by David Robertson and Gregory Soto, provided solid relief. Robertson struck out the side in the seventh inning, displaying his typical effectiveness. Soto pitched the eighth and ninth innings, allowing a run in the eighth but ultimately securing the win. Manager Rob Thomson expressed his confidence in the double act of Nola and Wheeler, stating, 'You’re never going to replace an individual like that.’





Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies Washington Nationals Quality Start Edmundo Sosa Home Run Bryce Harper

