Nojus Indrusaitis scores 18 to power California to 96-54 victory over Alabama State
- Nojus Indrusaitis scored 18 points and California cruised to a 96-54 victory over Alabama State on Monday night.
Indrusaitis made 7 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Golden Bears , who have won three in a row. He added five assists.
Wilkins had 10 points and eight different Golden Bears scored in taking a 53-25 lead into halftime. Cooper's jumper gave Cal a 16-6 lead six minutes in, and Wilkins' basket pushed the lead above 20 for the first time at 40-19 at the 5:34 mark. Cal shot 69% in the first half, making 20 of 29 shots, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range.Also readAuburn Opens as Three-Score Underdog to Alabama: Odds, Lines, Projections
Alabama State shot 40.7% and missed 9 of 10 from distance to fall behind.both scored 10 to lead the Hornets in the first meeting on the hardwood between the schools - with Hampton adding nine rebounds.. The Bears finished shooting 56% overall, making 8 of 22 from beyond the arc and 18 of 23 at the free-throw line. They scored 24 points off 14 turnovers by the Hornets.
Alabama State shot 37% overall and made only 2 of 21 from distance. The Hornets made 8 of 9 foul shots. Person injured after possible explosion sparks apartment fire in Rossmoor retirement communityPerson injured after fire in East Bay retirement community
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