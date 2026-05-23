Noel Gallagher Spotted on Date with Younger Marketing Boss

Noel Gallagher, the Oasis frontman, has sparked romance rumors as he was seen on a date with a younger marketing boss. The pair enjoyed a date night at a West London gastropub, where they were seen laughing and joking, but keeping a slight distance. The source close to the couple revealed that they are both enjoying each other's company and appreciate the finer things in life.

Noel Gallagher , the Oasis frontman, has sparked romance rumors as he was spotted on a date with Nina Johnson , a 28-year-old marketing boss who is thirty years his junior.

The pair enjoyed a date night at a West London gastropub, where they were seen laughing and joking, but keeping a slight distance. A source close to the couple revealed that they are both enjoying each other's company and appreciate the finer things in life. This comes after Noel's split from his girlfriend Sally Marsh in March after two years. The source also noted that Nina is a successful woman with a thriving career and that Noel respects her independence.

This new romance follows Noel's 2023 divorce from Sara MacDonald, his second wife. The couple finalized their divorce in 2023, with Sara expected to receive a substantial payout. The former couple had a tumultuous relationship, with Noel and Sara only communicating through lawyers in the final stages of their divorce. Noel previously had a high-profile relationship with his first wife, Meg Matthews, and they were known for their wild lifestyle during the Britpop era.

He has two sons with Sara, Donovan and Sonny, and a daughter, Anaïs, from his previous marriage





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Noel Gallagher Nina Johnson Dating Romance Oasis Divorce Sara Macdonald Meg Matthews

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