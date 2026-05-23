Noel Gallagher sparks romance rumours with stunning marketing boss Nina Johnson

Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher is rumoured to have sparked romance as he was seen enjoying a date night with Nina Johnson at a West London gastropub. The two are said to have been 'smitten' with each other, as indicated by their connection and shared interests.

Noel Gallagher sparks romance rumours as he steps out with stunning Nina Johnson . The 58-year-old Oasis frontman is reportedly smitten with the 28-year-old marketing boss, whom he met through mutual friends.

After a date night with Nina at a West London gastropub, they were seen laughing and joking but maintaining a slight distance to avoid looking like a couple. Their connection was evident, and they were clearly enjoying each other's company. Noel's split from Sally Marsh in March after two years, claiming they were 'not right for each other.

' Nina, a bright career woman, works for a swanky events company. Noel's ex-wife, Sara MacDonald, finalized their divorce last month, with speculation of a payout worth millions. Noel's party-hard lifestyle during the Brit Pop era with north London's notorious Primrose Hill set was notorious, but now he claims his 50s relationship 'grew tired of each other.





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Noel Gallagher Nina Johnson Oasis Romance Celebrity Romance Gastropub West London

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