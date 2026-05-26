Noel Gallagher's New Romance Sparks Flirting, Age Gap Concerns

Noel Gallagher, the lifelong Man City supporter and Oasis frontman, has been spotted enjoying a date night with Nina Johnson, a marketing manager. The couple, who have a thirty-year age gap, were seen smiling and laughing together at The Hart in West London. Noel also took to the stage during a star-studded ceremony honoring Pep Guardiola, lifting the team's FA Cup. Despite the age difference, onlookers said sparks were flying between Noel and Nina. Noel is said to be enamoured by Nina, who works for a swanky events company, with the pair having spent a lot of time together over the past few weeks.

Noel Gallagher took to the stage during a star-studded ceremony honouring exiting Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at the Co-op Live Arena in the city on Monday.

The lifelong Man City supporter and Oasis frontman, 58, lifted the team's FA Cup following their victory parade as thousands of emotional fans lined the street. Nineteen thousand were waiting for him inside the Co-op Live Arena as Vincent Kompany and Jack Grealish strode on stage with silverware as every one of the 20 trophies won across the last decade was brought out.

Guardiola appeared overawed by the occasion and somebody of few words on stage - especially when Michael Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood left congratulatory messages. It comes after Noel looked besotted with new love interest Nina Johnson on Saturday, as the rumoured new couple - who have a thirty year age-gap - enjoyed a date night at The Hart in West London.

The Wonderwall hitmaker shared a flirtatious smile with the marketing manager, 28, as the pair left the gastropub and climbed into a waiting car together. Despite her being less than half the hitmaker's age, onlookers said sparks were flying between the couple - who are said to have been introduced through mutual friends.

A source previously claimed the age-gap was a non-issue for Noel and Nina, telling The Sun on Sunday: 'She is a lot younger than him but that doesn’t bother either of them.

'They really enjoy each other’s company and both love the finer things in life and go to a lot of the same places. ' While an onlooker during their date told The Sun: 'They were laughing and joking, but keeping a slight distance so they did not look like a couple.

'However, there was no mistaking the spark between them and they were clearly together. They had been engrossed in each other’s company inside and spent hours together, just the two of them.

' Noel is said to be enamoured by Nina, who works for a swanky events company, with the pair having spent a lot of time together over the past few weeks. The lifelong Man City supporter and Oasis frontman, 58, lifted the team's FA Cup following their victory parade as thousands of emotional fans lined the street (pictured with Guardiola).

Nineteen thousand were waiting for him inside the Co-op Live Arena as Jack Grealish strode on stage with silverware as every one of the 20 trophies won across the last decade. Guardiola appeared overawed by the occasion and somebody of few words on stage - especially when Michael Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood left congratulatory messages. City took over the trendy Northern Quarter of Manchester’s centre on Monday for a jamboree principally for Guardiola.

City want to regain the Premier League title and Guardiola believes they are best suited to doing that without him. She is really bright and taking her career seriously,' the insider added.

'She’s her own woman and Noel really respects that. ' The Daily Mail has contacted Noel's representatives and Nina for comment. His new romance comes just two months after twice-married Noel split from his girlfriend Sally Marsh in March after two years together. The pair reportedly parted ways after deciding they ultimately 'are not right for each other' but were said to have remained 'the best of friends'.

While he finalised his bitter divorce from ex-wife Sara MacDonald - with whom he shares sons Donovan, 17, and Sonny, 14 - in 2023. Insiders suggested Sara, 54, a music publicist, pocketed a whopping £20million and the former couples’ £8million Hampshire mansion after the split. A source told The Sun at the time: 'Sara stayed in the house after they split and Noel moved out. She’s expected to stay there.

'They’ve deliberately done things quietly and behind closed doors, avoiding any sort of public battle, and they’ve got the resources to do that. By the end they really just communicated via lawyers.

' They added that settling on a deal would have been a 'huge relief' to them both and that both sides seemed 'happy enough'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Noel Gallagher Pep Guardiola FA Cup Date Night The Hart New Romance Age Gap Concerns Nina Johnson Marketing Manager Celebrity News Manchester City Northern Quarter Of Manchester’S Centre Premier League Title Divorce Sara Macdonald £20Million £8Million Hampshire Mansion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Noel Gallagher Spotted with 30-Year-Old Dating ActressThe 58-year-old Oasis rocker, Noel Gallagher, was seen enjoying a date night at The Hart in West London with his new 28-year-old love interest Nina Johnson, who is also a marketing manager. Sources close to the rocker claim that despite their 30-year age gap, the couple are getting along well and are enjoying each other's company. Noel is said to be enamored with Nina, who works for a swanky events company, and spends a lot of time with her. The couple is believed to have met through mutual friends.

Read more »

Noel Gallagher's New Romance: Singer Spotted with Marketing Manager Nina JohnsonNoel Gallagher, the 58-year-old Oasis rocker, has been spotted with his new love interest, Nina Johnson, a 28-year-old marketing manager. The couple, who have a 30-year age gap, were seen enjoying a date night at The Hart in West London. Noel and Nina were described as 'laughing and joking' but keeping a slight distance, however, onlookers said sparks were flying between the couple. Noel's new romance comes just two months after he split from his girlfriend Sally Marsh in March after two years together. The pair reportedly parted ways after deciding they ultimately 'are not right for each other' but were said to have remained 'the best of friends'. Noel's previous divorce from ex-wife Sara MacDonald in 2023 also made headlines, with Sara pocketing a whopping £20million and the former couples' £8million Hampshire mansion.

Read more »

Noel Gallagher’s New Romance: A Sparkly Age-Gap Love AffairThe Oasis rocker has been enjoying quality time with his 30-year-old partner, who is a marketing manager, after being introduced through mutual friends. The star has been said to be enamored with the young woman, who works for a swanky events company. Noel is said to respect her independence and is enjoying the finer things in life with her.

Read more »

Noel Gallagher Cheers On Manchester City as He Spends Time with New Flame Nina JohnsonNoel Gallagher lifted the FA Cup with Manchester City at a star-studded ceremony honouring outgoing manager Pep Guardiola. The occasion came after Gallagher was spotted on a date night with his new love interest Nina Johnson, who has a 30-year age-gap. The couple have been introduced through mutual friends and seem to be taking things slow, Gallagher appeared besotted with Johnson, who looked effortlessly glam. Onlookers said sparks were flying between the couple as they laughed and joked, but kept a slight distance to not make it look like a couple. Despite the age-gap, sources claim that neither Noel nor Nina are bothered by it and enjoy spending time together.

Read more »