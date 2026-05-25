Noel Gallagher Cheers On Manchester City as He Spends Time with New Flame Nina Johnson

Noel Gallagher lifted the FA Cup with Manchester City at a star-studded ceremony honouring outgoing manager Pep Guardiola. The occasion came after Gallagher was spotted on a date night with his new love interest Nina Johnson, who has a 30-year age-gap. The couple have been introduced through mutual friends and seem to be taking things slow, Gallagher appeared besotted with Johnson, who looked effortlessly glam. Onlookers said sparks were flying between the couple as they laughed and joked, but kept a slight distance to not make it look like a couple. Despite the age-gap, sources claim that neither Noel nor Nina are bothered by it and enjoy spending time together.

Noel Gallagher lifted the FA Cup with Manchester City at a star-studded ceremony honouring outgoing manager Pep Guardiola . Gallagher, a lifelong supporter, appeared besotted with his new love interest Nina Johnson , who has a 30-year age-gap.

The couple, who have been introduced through mutual friends, were spotted on a date night at The Hart in West London, Gallagher cut a casual yet stylish figure in a navy T-shirt and dark jeans, while Johnson looked effortlessly glam in a sleeveless camel shirt. Onlookers said sparks were flying between the couple as they laughed and joked, but kept a slight distance to not make it look like a couple.

Despite the age-gap, sources claim that neither Noel nor Nina are bothered by it and enjoy spending time together. The ceremony was held at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, where thousands of fans lined the street for the victory parade. Guardiola appeared overawed by the occasion, but received congratulatory messages from Michael Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood during the ceremony.

Insiders claim that Noel is smitten with Nina, who works for a swanky events company, His new romance comes just two months after Noel split from his girlfriend Sally Marsh in March after two years together. Noel and Sally reportedly remained good friends after their split, but are now focused on starting a new chapter with Gina. Noel is said to be his own man and respects Nina's independence and career ambitions.

He finalised his bitter divorce from ex-wife Sara MacDonald in 2023, with whom he shares sons Donovan, 17, and Sonny, 14. No further information is availableäch





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