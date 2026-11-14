Noel Fielding Says He Regrets 'Horrible' Jokes He Made With Russell Brand After Old Clip Resurfaces

Noel Fielding addressed his relationship with disgraced actor Russell Brand.

“I was horrified and deeply disturbed to learn of Russell Brand’s crimes, which I was completely unaware of until they became public knowledge,” Fielding said in a statement toFielding said that although he appeared numerous times on television, radio, and live charity shows alongside Brand and “played it up for the cameras and in the media,” he “considered it a professional relationship, rather than a personal one.

”Big Fat Quiz of the Year resurfaced. In the 2007 episode, host Jimmy Carr invites Rob Brydon, David Mitchell, Jonathan Ross, Fielding, and Brand to the show alongside singer Lily Allen, the only woman on the panel. Ross describes her as a “sexually attractive young lady” and cautions that she has been placed next to “two of the best known cocksmen of the business,” referring to Brand and Fielding.

Also read Noel Fielding Bake Off Controversy Russell Brand Connection

As the shot cuts to Fielding and Brand, Fielding replies: “How dare you? We’re not rapists. ”, Fielding said, “Looking back at some of the jokes I made alongside him I was appalled. They were horrible and inappropriate, and I very much regret them.

”John Mulaney Has Many Thoughts on the 2026 Rock Hall Inductees — And Picks Next Year’s ClassOn Monday, Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison following his conviction at his rape trial. A jury in London found Brand guilty on four of the seven charges against him, including one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Advertisement

Brand was found not guilty on two additional counts of rape, as well as one count of attempted indecent assault. The allegations against him were tied to claims made by six women between 1999 and 2009.with claims of sexual misconduct against Brand following the conviction. The new allegations against the actor span from 2005 to 2015, six years after the most recent incident covered in his rape and sexual assault trial, which had accusations from 2004 to 2009.

DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take Over In Viral Stunt, Hundreds Try and Fail to Move Anish Kapoor’s ‘Bean’ Seven Inches to the Left, To Help the Man Supposedly Trapped Inside