Noel Fielding addresses the rape conviction of Russell Brand, expressing horror and regret over past jokes. The Bake Off star details his distance from the comedian.

British television personality Noel Fielding has publicly addressed the rape conviction of his former comedy partner Russell Brand, stating that he is horrified and deeply disturbed by the court's ruling. The 53-year-old presenter broke his silence on Friday, clarifying that he had been completely unaware of the allegations until they became public knowledge, while expressing his support for the women who brought the case to justice.

Fielding Clarifies Professional Distance

Following the conviction at Southwark Crown Court, where Brand was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, Fielding emphasized that his relationship with the disgraced comedian was strictly professional. The The Great British Bake Off host explained that while they collaborated frequently on television and radio shows, he viewed their partnership as a business arrangement rather than a close personal friendship.

Also read Noel Fielding Responds to Russell Brand Conviction and Regrets Past Jokes

Fielding also noted that he has had no contact with Brand for many years. The Bake Off star described his reaction to the news as one of deep disturbance, highlighting the stark contrast between their public personas and the reality of the criminal acts committed by his former friend.

Apology for Controversial On-Air Remarks

In his statement, Fielding expressed profound regret for several jokes he delivered alongside Brand, describing them as horrible, inappropriate, and something he is appalled by in retrospect. The comments follow the resurfacing of uncomfortable clips from a 2007 episode of Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, where the duo made references to rape in front of singer Lily Allen.

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During that broadcast, host Jimmy Carr had placed the only female guest, Allen, near Fielding and Brand, who were labeled as known criminals in the comedy circuit. Fielding defended himself by claiming he was not a rapist, while Brand joked about the lack of a direct link between wearing capes and committing rape, asking Fielding if he had ever committed such a crime.

Lily Allen Reflects on Uncomfortable Moment

The exchange left Allen visibly uncomfortable, as she glanced down and grimaced at the comments. Although she stayed silent at the time, Allen later described the interaction as really horrendous in a 2023 interview with Grazia UK, citing the culture of the entertainment industry at that time as a reason for her restraint.

Fielding's recent apology acknowledges the severity of these past remarks, admitting that his past behavior and jokes were unacceptable. The presenter's reflection serves as a public reckoning with the era when he and Brand were celebrated as The Goth Detectives for their shared emo-aesthetic.

Future Implications and Public Reaction

Brand's conviction has prompted a broader review of his past collaborations and the content produced during his rise to fame in the noughties and 2010s. Fielding's decision to speak out now, more than a decade after the specific incidents in question, aims to distance himself from the actions of his former partner.

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The Bake Off presenter's statement marks a significant shift in how former colleagues are navigating the fallout from high-profile criminal convictions. As public discourse continues to evolve regarding accountability in the media industry, Fielding's clarity on his past involvement offers a definitive endpoint to speculation about his stance on the matter.