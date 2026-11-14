Noel Fielding Distances Self from Russell Brand Amid Rape Convictions

Noel Fielding claims professional ties with Russell Brand following rape sentences, regretting past jokes and meditation videos shared during the pandemic era.

Noel Fielding, the fifty-three-year-old comedian best known as a presenter on The Great British Bake Off, has firmly stated that his relationship with Russell Brand was strictly professional. This declaration follows Brand's recent sentencing at Southwark Crown Court, where he received a ten and a half year prison term for rape and three counts of sexual assault. Fielding expressed that he was horrified and deeply disturbed by the verdict, asserting he had been completely unaware of Brand's criminal behavior until it became public knowledge.

Fielding's Public Statements on Brand's Convictions

Following the conclusion of the disgraced comedian's four-week trial, Fielding told The Sun that he had no contact with Brand for many years. He described his feelings toward the convicted rapist with strong emotion, stating that his thoughts are with the women whose courage brought Brand to justice. Fielding emphasized that while they appeared together on television, radio, and live charity shows, he viewed these interactions as a professional arrangement rather than a personal friendship.

Also read Bake Off Star Noel Fielding Faces Backlash Over Past Russell Brand Jokes

Revealed Meditation Sessions With Brand

Despite these claims of a purely professional dynamic, new video clips have surfaced showing Fielding discussing personal interactions with Brand during the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain, Fielding revealed that he and Brand occasionally meditated together. He joked that while Brand insisted on taking the practice very seriously, Fielding struggled to do the same and often laughed during their sessions.

Inappropriate Jokes About Underage Insects

Further complicating Fielding's position, archived footage from The Russell Brand Show aired on October 13, 2007, has resurfaced. In the clip, Fielding and Brand joke about having sexual relations with grasshoppers, questioning how one would distinguish a child from an adult insect. Fielding asked, 'So how do you even know if it's a child or an adult? You don't even care, do you?' while the pair giggled at the absurd premise.

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Brand responded in the footage by claiming it was a mistake he had made in the past, recounting a story about mistaking a grasshopper for a twelve-year-old. Fielding later apologized for these comments, calling the jokes horrible and inappropriate. He expressed appallment at his past behavior, stating he was unaware of the severity of his actions at the time but deeply regrets them now.

Additional Context and Past Comments

Other uncomfortable exchanges have also emerged from Brand's career, including a 2007 joke on Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz about the duo being rapists in front of Lily Allen. Additionally, in a 2016 BBC interview, Fielding hinted at Brand's promiscuity when discussing a potential tour as the Goth Detectives, joking that Brand might seduce the first four rows of the venue while Fielding hunted for clues in a murder mystery scenario.

These revelations come as BBC and Channel 4 executives face scrutiny over their handling of Brand's conduct. Brand had previously boasted that his former boss at the BBC, Lesley Douglas, was incredibly tolerant of his inappropriate sexual behavior. Fielding maintains that he was never a close confidant, insisting his involvement was limited to work-related collaborations throughout the early 2000s and 2010s.