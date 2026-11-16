Noel Fielding Apologizes After Russell Brand Rape Conviction

Noel Fielding issues a formal apology for past jokes and states he was unaware of Russell Brand's crimes following the comedian's ten-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Noel Fielding has publicly addressed the rape conviction of his former comedy partner Russell Brand, expressing that he is horrified and deeply disturbed by the court's decision. The Big Fat Quiz presenter stated on Friday that he had been completely unaware of the criminal acts until they became matters of public record and judicial fact.

Official Statement on Professional Distancing

Fielding confirmed to The Sun that his interactions with Brand were strictly professional rather than personal, noting that he has had no contact with the disgraced comedian for many years. He offered specific condolences to the women whose courage allowed the legal process to bring Brand to justice, emphasizing that his knowledge of the crimes was limited to public news reports.

Also read Noel Fielding Responds to Russell Brand Conviction and Regrets Past Jokes

The Bake Off star clarified that while they appeared together on television, radio, and live charity shows, the relationship was performed for media purposes. This statement follows Brand being jailed at Southwark Crown Court on Monday for a period of ten-and-a-half years after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Re-Emergence of Controversial Comedy Clips

Recent scrutiny has focused on video footage from a 2007 episode of Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz, where Fielding and Brand made jokes involving rape. The clip featured host Jimmy Carr alongside other comedians Rob Brydon, David Mitchell, and Jonathan Ross, with singer Lily Allen as the sole female guest on the panel.

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During the segment, Jonathan Ross expressed concern about seating arrangements, suggesting that Allen should be moved away from Fielding and Brand, whom he referred to as some of the worst case scenarios for the comedian. Fielding retorted by denying the accusation, wearing a cape and suggesting it was a Jack the Ripper cape, while Brand added that there was no direct link between capes and rape.

Lily Allen's Reaction and Professional Regret

Lily Allen appeared visibly uncomfortable throughout the exchange, looking down at her hands and grimacing at the comments made by the two comedians. In a 2023 interview with Grazia UK, Allen described the moment as really horrendous, stating that she remained silent at the time due to the prevailing culture within the industry.

Fielding has now apologized for the jokes, describing them as horrible and inappropriate, and stating that he very much regrets them. He mentioned that he had reflected on the material and was appalled by the nature of the humor, acknowledging the severity of the context in which such jokes were made.

Historical Context of the Comedy Partnership

The partnership between Fielding and Brand was prominent during the noughties and 2010s, with the pair often being dubbed The Goth Detectives due to their matching emo-aesthetic. They were known to be close comedy collaborators and friends during that period, frequently mentioning each other in interviews and joint appearances.

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In a 2016 BBC interview, Fielding had hinted at some of Brand's behavioral patterns while discussing a potential tour. He suggested a concept where Fielding would hunt for clues while Brand allegedly attempted to seduce the first four rows of the venue, noting that Brand was trying to cut down his predatory tendencies.

Current Status and Public Image

Fielding was pictured on Thursday walking to a corner shop to pick up a drink, dressed in a fluffy coat and jeans while looking preoccupied with his phone. The visual of the presenter appears to contrast with the recent public statements he has issued regarding his past associations.

The case highlights the broader consequences of Brand's conviction, which includes a significant period of incarceration and the re-evaluation of past media content. Fielding's statement serves as a formal distancing from the crimes committed by his former partner and an acknowledgment of the harm caused by the jokes they shared on screen.