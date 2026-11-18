Noel Clarke appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday after being charged with sexual offenses. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

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Dressed in a neat suit with glasses, Clarke was accompanied by his legal team. A smattering of press and fans were also in attendance. Last month the actor pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual assault, three charges of voyeurism and one charge of exposure at Westminster Magistrates Court. The charges relate to five women and are alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2016.

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Under British law, the complainants are entitled to lifelong anonymity. At the hearing on Wednesday, lawyers for both Clarke and the Crown Prosecution Service agreed the tentative timeline for his trial next year, which will be heard before a High Court judge. Clarke will have until March 5 to submit an application to dismiss the charges. If he does, the CPS will have an opportunity to respond and both sides will make their case at a hearing in April.

A trial date has tentatively been set for Nov. 8. In a statement in September, CPS prosecutor Bethan David said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so. We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation into the allegations.

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” “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that proceedings are now active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings. ” Clarke is known for playing Mickey Smith in “Doctor Who” from 2005 to 2010.

He also wrote, directed and starred in a trio of teen crime dramas in the mid 2000s, “Kidulthood,” “Adulthood” and “Brotherhood,” before going on to co-created critically acclaimed Sky series “Bulletproof” with Ashley Walters. The Business of Being a Business Manager; ‘The Secret Reading Club of Kabul’ Directors on Finding Inspiration and Courage