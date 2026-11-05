Nocturne Season 2 Renewal Status and Stephen Graham Role Comparison

Apple TV's Nocturne returns Dec 25, 2026. Stephen Graham stars as Jurek Walter. Series not yet renewed for Season 2. Details on cast and Graham's other BBC roles included.

The crime thriller Nocturne has arrived on Apple TV with significant fanfare, premiering just one week ago with two gripping initial episodes. Created by Rowan Joffé and adapted from Lars Kepler's bestselling novels Lazarus and The Sandman, the psychological series has already secured a 10/10 rating from critics and audiences globally. The narrative centers on Jurek Walter, a serial killer incarcerated in the basement of Riverside Psychiatric Hospital, brought to life by Stephen Graham in a compelling performance that critics note recalls his work in other unsettling crime dramas.

Nocturne Release Schedule and Season 1 Conclusion

Nocturne is currently scheduled to conclude its first season after airing a total of ten episodes on December 25, 2026. The show features a strong ensemble cast alongside Graham, including Liev Schreiber as Jonah Lynn, a former homicide detective, and Zazie Beetz as Saga Bauer, an undercover FBI agent who serves as Jonah's surrogate daughter. The series has generated considerable buzz for its intense atmosphere and complex character dynamics, establishing itself as a major title in the streaming landscape.

Also read Nocturne Apple TV+ Review Liev Schreiber Stephen Graham

Renewal Status for Second Season Currently Unclear

As of right now, Apple TV has not officially renewed Nocturne for a second season. Despite the strong reception and high viewer engagement, the network has remained silent regarding the future of the series beyond the upcoming conclusion on December 25, 2026. Fans and industry observers are closely watching for any official announcements, but no confirmation has been made regarding whether the story of Jurek Walter and the Riverside Psychiatric Hospital will continue beyond its initial ten-episode arc.

Stephen Graham Performance Compared to Time Series

Graham's portrayal in Nocturne has drawn favorable comparisons to his previous work in the BBC anthology prison drama Time, which was created and written by Jimmy McGovern. In Time, Graham played Eric McNally, a highly respected veteran prison officer whose moral compass is shattered by tragic circumstances. That series premiered on BBC One on June 6, 2021, and ran for three seasons, concluding on October 18, 2026. The U.S. version wrapped up Season 3 on November 5 on BritBox, leading many viewers to question if a fourth season was possible.

Advertisement

Jimmy McGovern Addresses Future of Time Series

Series creator Jimmy McGovern has recently provided clarity on the status of Time during a chat with TV Insider, addressing longstanding questions about a potential fourth run. While Nocturne awaits its own fate, Graham's track record in high-quality British crime dramas continues to attract attention from both critics and streaming platforms. His ability to bring depth and vulnerability to morally complex characters remains a defining feature of his recent television work.

Impact on Viewer Engagement and Streaming Metrics

The success of Nocturne highlights the growing demand for sophisticated, character-driven crime narratives on major streaming platforms. With a cast that includes Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz, the show demonstrates Apple TV's commitment to securing high-profile talent for original content. The upcoming conclusion in December will serve as a critical test for the series' ability to retain viewership and potentially secure future seasons based on audience retention and critical acclaim.