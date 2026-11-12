Nocturne Casts Stephen Graham as Serial Killer Jurek Walter on Apple TV

Apple TV's Nocturne, premiering October 30, 2026, casts Stephen Graham as serial killer Jurek Walter, a sharp reversal from his Emmy-winning role in Adolescence.

Apple TV's psychological thriller Nocturne is drawing attention for a casting twist that flips the formula of Netflix's Adolescence, the miniseries that was a major success in 2025. Stephen Graham, who played a sweet, ordinary suburban dad in Adolescence, returns to screen villainy as the menacing serial killer Jurek Walter. The series is scheduled for release on October 30, 2026, on Apple TV.

Although Adolescence can be watched in roughly four hours, the grim miniseries is not an easy watch, and it is almost as harsh as the 2019 true crime drama When They See Us. Nocturne arrives a year after that success and reverses the setup Adolescence built, with a performance that shifts Graham's screen persona in the opposite direction.

Also read Franklin Graham Defends Pete Hegseth Amid Thomas Massie Impeachment Effort

Nocturne Premise and How the Crime Story Unfolds

Nocturne is a tense crime drama adapted from The Sandman, a book in the Joona Linna novel series by Lars Kepler. Lars Kepler is a pseudonym shared by the husband and wife writing team Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril. The series is directed by Rowan Joffé, whose previous feature credit includes Before I Go To Sleep.

The story centers on Liev Schreiber as Jonah Lynn, a former homicide detective. Lynn is haunted by Jurek Walter, a notorious serial killer he put behind bars. Walter is held inside the secure walls of the basement of Riverside Psychiatric Hospital, yet Lynn discovers that new killings resembling Walter's murders have occurred in Lynn's new hometown in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Nocturne also draws on a mix of influences. Its tone carries a touch of the dark detective drama Bosch from Prime Video, along with some of the Nordic noir feel of Netflix's twisty 2026 hit Detective Hole, based on the novels of Jo Nesbø. Those elements position the series for viewers who follow dark psychological thrillers.

Stephen Graham Performance and Casting Contrast

Stephen Graham is the clear centre of Nocturne, even though the ensemble includes Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Zazie Beetz, Poorna Jagannathan, and Bill Camp. Graham's portrayal of Jurek Walter is described as one of the scariest screen killers in recent memory, placed alongside Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter and Nicolas Cage in the title role of Longlegs.

The role marks what the source describes as Graham's scariest performance to date. Graham has previously built a strong body of work in This Is England, Good Boy, and Bodies, and the source frames this new part as a notable achievement within that run.

Nocturne represents a diametrically opposed shift from Graham's acclaimed role in Adolescence, where he played against type as a sweet, normal suburban dad. The source notes that Graham's established screen persona made the Adolescence role more effective, because audiences were used to seeing him play troubled, brooding, or outright frightening characters.

Advertisement

Graham's Emmy Win and What Comes Next for Viewers

Graham's Adolescence performance earned him one of the nine Emmys won by the series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. The win recognized his turn as an ordinary father confronting horrific crimes committed by his child, a role the source says would have been hard to watch under any circumstances.

Graham's earlier collaboration with director Philip Barantini on Boiling Point in 2019 showed a different side of his range. In that intense real-time drama, he played an abusive chef with simmering rage. Nocturne now gives him a return to onscreen villainy, and Graham delivers it with clear relish.

Viewers can watch Nocturne on Apple TV starting October 30, 2026. The series is rated TV-MA and is listed under the crime, mystery, drama, and thriller genres. John Hlavin and Rowan Joffé are credited as showrunners, and Tim Van Patten, Logan Kibens, Allen Coulter, and Joe Chappelle are among the credited directors.