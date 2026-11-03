Nocturne Apple TV+ Review Liev Schreiber Stephen Graham

Apple TV+ series Nocturne delivers a gripping detective thriller. Liev Schreiber stars as Jonah, supported by Stephen Graham's chilling portrayal of serial killer Jurek Walter.

Apple TV+ has established itself as a premier hub for intense television dramas, recently filling the gap left by popular mystery series such as Bosch and Mindhunter. The platform introduces Nocturne, a detective thriller that reunites viewers with the archetypal haunted detective genre.

Liev Schreiber portrays Jonah, a detective who remains deeply traumatized by his past victory over serial killer Jurek Walter. This victory came at a devastating personal cost, resulting in the loss of his wife, child, and professional partner.

Jonah Investigates Resurfaced Crimes

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Jonah finds his world upended when crimes previously thought to be settled begin to reappear. Although serial killer Jurek Walter remains locked inside a psychiatric facility, the discovery of young Michael Frost wandering on a bridge signals that the threat is not over. Michael had been held captive for three years, raising immediate questions for authorities regarding his escape. Investigators must determine if Walter orchestrated the release or if a copycat is operating independently.

Stephen Graham Portrays Jurek Walter

Stephen Graham delivers a chilling performance as the incarcerated serial killer Jurek Walter. Graham has built a diverse career with roles ranging from the intense father in Adolescence to this complex criminal antagonist. His portrayal of Walter provides the narrative backbone for the series, offering a stark contrast to Jonah's ongoing investigation. Graham captures the quiet eeriness of a monster who previously buried victims alive, avoiding the bravado associated with characters like Hannibal Lecter.

Walter Manipulates Nurse Karl Frost

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The series gains significant tension through the dynamic between Walter and empathetic nurse Karl, played by Rory Culkin. Karl accepts a high-stakes position administering Walter's medication primarily due to financial necessity. Lacking proper training for this dangerous role, Karl becomes an obvious target for Walter's manipulative tactics. Their intense cat-and-mouse interaction serves as a central highlight of the show, showcasing Graham's ability to command every scene he occupies.

Ensemble Cast Strengthens Narrative

While Stephen Graham is the standout performer, the ensemble cast ensures the story remains compelling. Liev Schreiber anchors the narrative as the emotionally fractured detective Jonah. Supporting roles by Bill Camp and Zazie Beetz add further depth to the intricate plot. The multi-layered storytelling keeps viewers engaged through numerous twists and turns that define the mystery genre.

Nocturne Release Date and Details

Nocturne offers ten episodes to sustain the gripping mystery for audiences. The series is rated TV-MA and falls under the crime, mystery, drama, and thriller categories. It arrives on Apple TV+ on October 30, 2026. The showrunners are John Hlavin and Rowan Joffe. Directors include Tim Van Patten, Logan Kibens, Allen Coulter, and Joe Chappelle. The writers contributing to the series are Rowan Joffe, John Hlavin, Dorothy Fortenberry, Lee Edward Colston, Jenina Kibuka, and Matthew Newman.