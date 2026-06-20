The cast of Nobody Wants This, a comedy series, has teased the upcoming season 3, revealing that they will no longer be breaking up and have named Adam Sandler as their dream guest star.

“I didn’t know who Adam Sandler was and I got a script. It was a football script, and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s give me a football.

’ Twelve pages I read and I thought, ‘Oh man, I can’t do this thing. This is ridiculous,'” she recounted.

“So, I just tossed it in the waste basket, and my niece, who works with me, saw it and picked it out of the . She said, ‘What is this? ’ So I said, ‘It’s a script that some kid Adam Sandler ,’ and she went, ‘Adam Sandler! You don’t know the Hanukkah song?

”'Nobody Wants This' Team Teases "No More Breaking Up" in Season 3 and Names Adam Sandler as Dream Guest Star Her niece was referring to Sandler’s novelty song, titled “The Chanukah Song,” which he debuted during his time on“So I took another look at it, and I thought, well, I’ll do this for Linda. Turns out we had the most fun. He’s brilliant.

He’s a genius,” Bates said before adding, “I dove in the deep end and just had a great time. Just screwed around. And I loved working with him. That’s when he first started really getting known and people really flocking to see him.

”, she played Mama Boucher, the overprotective and devoutly Christian mother of Sandler’s Bobby Boucher, a socially awkward water boy.is a miracle for me,” the actress said.

“I had one foot out the door. A film that I did not too long before just was such a heartbreaking disappointment. You know, at my age, I’m going to be 80 in two years, I just thought, this is not working out, it’s not giving me any happiness. ”.

And at first I was reading, and I was talking to my friend in New York, Billy. I said, ‘Ah, this is just a procedural. ’ He said, ‘Did you read it? Did you finish it?

’ He said, ‘Read it to the end. ’ So, I read and, of course, it’s got this great twist at the end. And I thought, ‘OK, now we’re talking. ’ I wanted it to be about something.

I didn’t want it just to be a case of the weak. And the fact that there’s this woman who’s got a real mission and something in the real world that people are struggling with. ”, follows Bates’ Madeline Matlock as she rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm and uses her wily tactics to win cases and expose wrongdoing.because “times are hard.

A lot of people in this industry are out of work,” and so “a big part of our joy is that we have a place to go every day. We have something wonderful to make. ”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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